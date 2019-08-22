'Classic Move': Anderson Cooper Thrashes Ivanka Trump Over POTUS' 'Disloyal Jews' Remark

According to Cooper, one should expect an “Ivanka leak” related to the president’s statement about Jewish people and disloyalty to occur in the coming days.

American journalist and CNN anchor Anderson Cooper has recently delivered a fresh verbal broadside against Ivanka Trump, US President Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser, using one of her father’s statements as ammunition.

In response to Trump declaring that "any Jewish people that vote for a Democrat” allegedly shows "either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty", Cooper argued that "throughout history calling Jews disloyal has been a common anti-Semitic trope", before suddenly turning his attention to Ivanka.

"These are complete and total changes and positions from one day to the next," says @andersoncooper on Pres. Trump's rapidly morphing positions. "Even if his words mean nothing, he is…making decisions that impact...our futures. It may seem funny…but it's not. This is pathetic." pic.twitter.com/OhrEnBYXzJ — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) 22 августа 2019 г.

​"Ivanka Trump must be very proud of her dad tonight, and you probably can just watch for an Ivanka leak in the coming days about how she tried to talk her father, you know, to change that kind of language", he said. "It’s a classic Ivanka move".

It appears that Cooper’s remark did not escape the notice of a number of social media users, with some of them taking the opportunity to crack jokes.

Yup, we are onto her never changing script. — mckmom (@KMckmom) 22 августа 2019 г.

Some, however, did not seem amused by Cooper’s speech.

Anderson Cooper is a disrespectful disgusting delusional piece of trash. — Mark 1959 (@Mark19598) 22 августа 2019 г.