No School Like the Old School: Six Seniors Arrested For Having Group Sex In Connecticut Park

The indecent act involving five men and a woman took place at the Grace Richardson Conservation Area, notorious for being a hot spot for 'hookups'.

Connecticut police interrupted quite a spicy encounter in the Grace Richardson conservation area on 9 August as six seniors of age ranging from 62 to 85 were engaged in sexual activities.

According to the Fairfield Police Department, the group consisted of a married couple and four other men. One of them had previously been arrested in 2017 for public nudity at another park in the area.

The group was apprehended as part of a surveillance operation conducted by law enforcement as the park is widely known on the web as a place to meet up for casual sex.

The elderly lovers are now facing charges ranging from disturbing the peace to public indecency.