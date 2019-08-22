Coming Soon Tarantino Sequel: Quentin and Wife Daniella are Expecting First Child

Tarantino, 56, and Pick, 35, have been married for around nine months now, after several years of an on-off relationship. They reportedly met during the promotional tour for Inglourious Basterds in 2009.

Quentin Tarantino and his wife Daniella Pick, are expecting their first child, representatives for the Kill Bill and Pulp Fiction director told The Hollywood Reporter.

Pick, 35, is an Israeli actress and model. She is the daughter of the famous Israeli singer, Tzvika Pick, who was one of the country’s major pop stars in the 1970s and composed the song that won the 1998 Eurovision contest.

Tarantino and Pick met in 2009, when he was in Israel to promote his sixth film, Inglourious Basterds, but did not begin dating right away.

They got engaged after an on-again-off-again romance in 2017 and married in November 2018 in a private home ceremony in Los Angeles.

The Oscar-winning cinematographer, 56, previously dated costume designer Courtney Hoffman and has never been married before.

He tied the knot with Pick just days after wrapping up the shooting of Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, his first film in four years and ninth film overall, which reportedly scored a six-minute standing ovation at the Cannes festival and received warm audience response worldwide.

His 35-year-old wife played the role as fictional actress Daphna Ben-Cobo.

Tarantino has famously vowed to retire from filmmaking after shooting ten movies.

“I’m not saying I’ll just disappear like J.D. Salinger,” Tarantino said last month on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “I just got married; I want to have kids.”

Tarantino’s marriage came as a pleasant surprise to some fans, given that the acclaimed writer-director had earlier voiced doubts about ever getting married.

He explained in 2009: “When I’m doing a movie, I’m not doing anything else. It’s all about the movie. I don’t have a wife. I don’t have a kid. Nothing can get in my way. The whole world can go to hell and burst into flames. I don’t care.”

“All your concerns, all the mundane things, family, any of that, it just disappears… goes away. It’s mist. It’s just nothing but the mountain, every single solitary day. “I’m not saying that I’ll never get married or have a kid before I’m 60. But I’ve made a choice, so far, to go on this road alone. Because this is my time, this is my time to make movies.”