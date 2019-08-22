Register
06:56 GMT +322 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Bill Maher, winner of the First Amendment Award, speaks to the crowd at the 26th Annual Literary Awards Festival at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Wednesday, September 28, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif

    Bill Maher Hits back at Rep Tlaib After She Proposes Boycott of His Show

    © AP Photo / Casey Curry
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    HBO host Bill Maher ridiculed Rep. Rashida Tlaib on Wednesday, suggesting the freshman congresswoman was childlike for having a “make-go-away” approach to politics after she called for a boycott of his TV show.

    Maher's tweet appeared to refer to a July vote in which the House overwhelmingly approved a measure opposing the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel, asking Tlaib if she wanted to “boycott 93% of her own party?”

    Among the 17 who opposed the resolution were Reps. Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, both of whom Israel blocked from entering the country due to their positions on BDS. Omar specifically pushed a resolution affirming the right to boycott Israel. After Tlaib received permission to visit her grandmother in the region, she balked at the condition that she wouldn't promote boycotts against Israel — something she previously agreed to in a letter to the Israeli government.

    Maher fiercely criticized the BDS movement on Friday, calling it “a bull**** purity test by people who want to appear woke but actually slept through history class.”

    "It's predicated on this notion ... I think it's very shallow thinking that the Jews in Israel are mostly white and Palestinians are mostly brown, so they must be innocent and correct and the Jews must be wrong. As if the occupation came right out of the blue, that this 'completely peaceful people' found themselves occupied. Forget about the intifadas and the suicide bombings and the rockets and how many wars.”

    Tlaib responded on Saturday by comparing Maher's commentary to tactics used to block protests against apartheid in South Africa.

    Related:

    World Jewish Congress Slams Rashida Tlaib's HBO Show Boycott as 'Outrageous'
    ‘The Occupation is Real’: US’ Omar, Tlaib Speak Out Against Israel Travel Ban
    'New Face of Democratic Party': Trump Lashes Out at AOC, 'Squad' Amid Tlaib-Israeli Dispute
    Israeli Politician Nir Barkat Slams Rashida Tlaib for ‘Bigotry’, Urges Her 'Go to Iran or Syria'
    Trump Slams Dems’ Squad, Says ‘I Don’t Buy Rep. Tlaib’s Tears’
    Tags:
    Rashida Tlaib, USA, Bill Maher
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Bridge to the Past: Rare Nostalgic Photos From the USSR
    A Bridge to the Past: Rare Nostalgic Photos From the USSR
    Trade Troll
    Tower Troll
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse