Register
22:20 GMT +321 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Texas Gov. Rick Perry speaks at the Freedom Summit, Saturday, May 9, 2015, in Greenville, S.C

    ‘You’re in Charge of Nukes?’ US Energy Secretary Falls for Instagram Hoax

    © AP Photo / Rainier Ehrhardt
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10

    US Energy Secretary Rick Perry joined the ranks of the several public figures who recently fell for a previously debunked social media hoax that is reminiscent of chain mail.

    In an effort that he believed would maintain his privacy, Perry, the former Texas governor and “Dancing with the Stars” season 23 contestant, reposted a fake privacy policy advisory that stated that he does not give the social media site Instagram (or “any entities associated with Instagram”) permission to use his posted content.

    “With this statement, I give notice to Instagram that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, or take any other action against me based on this profile and/or its contents. The content of this profile is private and confidential information.”

    The Tuesday PSA was accompanied by the caption “Feel free to repost!! #nothanksinstagram.”

    Not only did Perry post this to his personal Instagram and Twitter accounts (@governorperry), but the energy secretary also posted it to his official Trump administration profile (@secretaryperry).

    For some reason, he has yet to delete the now-broken link to the aforementioned Instagram post, leaving the door open for netizens to voice their opinions about the hoax.

    The chain post hoax has been seen on sites like Facebook and Instagram since around 2012, and multiple statements have been made by Facebook clarifying its legality.

    “Anyone who uses Facebook owns and controls the content and information they post, as stated in our terms,” claimed the social media site back in November 2012.

    In a series of posts Tuesday night, journalist Taylor Lorenz pointed out that a number of celebrities, including Julia Robers, Debra Messing, Waka Flocka Flame and Taraji P. Henson, fell for the hoax.

    Having since deleted the hoax from his social media accounts, Perry attempted to save face Wednesday afternoon with a lighthearted Instagram post mocking himself.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by GovernorPerry (@governorperry) on

    No apology or other clarification was issued by Perry, the second “Dancing with the Stars” contestant eliminated in season 23.

    Related:

    Senator Rand Paul ‘Quietly Worked’ Against US Nord Stream 2 Sanctions, Media Claim
    US Wants to Bypass Russia and China to Help Saudis Create Civil Nuclear Programme – Energy Sec
    'Security Nightmare’: Trump Lambasted for Leaking Secrets After 'Russian Missile Explosion' Tweet
    Adult Performers Protest Instagram Over Sexual Content Rules
    Facebook Takes Steps to Stop Census Misinformation, Ban Ads Telling Americans to Not Vote
    Tags:
    celebrities, Texas, Trump Adminstration, Reality TV, nuclear energy, Facebook, Twitter, hoax, Instagram, Social Media, Rick Perry
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Bridge to the Past: Rare Nostalgic Photos From the USSR
    A Bridge to the Past: Rare Nostalgic Photos From the USSR
    Trade Troll
    Tower Troll
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse