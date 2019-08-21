‘You’re in Charge of Nukes?’ US Energy Secretary Falls for Instagram Hoax

US Energy Secretary Rick Perry joined the ranks of the several public figures who recently fell for a previously debunked social media hoax that is reminiscent of chain mail.

In an effort that he believed would maintain his privacy, Perry, the former Texas governor and “Dancing with the Stars” season 23 contestant, reposted a fake privacy policy advisory that stated that he does not give the social media site Instagram (or “any entities associated with Instagram”) permission to use his posted content.

“With this statement, I give notice to Instagram that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, or take any other action against me based on this profile and/or its contents. The content of this profile is private and confidential information.”

And Rick Perry pic.twitter.com/fVBg9M52ms — Scotty Spiegel (@scottyspiegel) August 21, 2019

The Tuesday PSA was accompanied by the caption “Feel free to repost!! #nothanksinstagram.”

Not only did Perry post this to his personal Instagram and Twitter accounts (@governorperry), but the energy secretary also posted it to his official Trump administration profile (@secretaryperry).

For some reason, he has yet to delete the now-broken link to the aforementioned Instagram post, leaving the door open for netizens to voice their opinions about the hoax.

please resign, you are not qualified to be in charge of anything. — Bushido Squirrel Dual Power Wields (@bushidosquirrel) August 21, 2019

"I hire only the best people" 🤣😂🤣 — LockHimUp-#PresidentPerp (@Jade23231) August 21, 2019

You are promoting a fake story. Do better. Or retire as Secretary of Energy. Our nuclear arsenal should be in steadier hands. — Apeirogonal apama - Amazon MC Prospect (@digitaldeath) August 21, 2019

This is the guy in charge of our nukes? 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/B2IhCXl9Zl — Dave Reed (@DavetheJinx) August 21, 2019

lnstagram, l give you permission to use @GovernorPerry pictures, information and posts — doctorb who (@feld_spar) August 21, 2019

Your idiocy puts us all in danger.



Resign. — Nathan Schneider (@NSchneiderAZ13) August 21, 2019

Governor Perry. You do realize you are posting fake news? Right? — 🌊❄️🏳️‍🌈Dexter 2.0 (@Texas_Dex) August 21, 2019

The chain post hoax has been seen on sites like Facebook and Instagram since around 2012, and multiple statements have been made by Facebook clarifying its legality.

“Anyone who uses Facebook owns and controls the content and information they post, as stated in our terms,” claimed the social media site back in November 2012.

In a series of posts Tuesday night, journalist Taylor Lorenz pointed out that a number of celebrities, including Julia Robers, Debra Messing, Waka Flocka Flame and Taraji P. Henson, fell for the hoax.

Countless celebs including Judd Apatow, Julianne Moore, Julia Roberts, Debra Messing, Taraji p Henson, Beyoncé’s mom, Wacka Flocka Flame and more have spread this hoax to millions and millions of fans pic.twitter.com/guc1X8F6WU — Taylor Lorenz on VACATION (@TaylorLorenz) August 21, 2019

Having since deleted the hoax from his social media accounts, Perry attempted to save face Wednesday afternoon with a lighthearted Instagram post mocking himself.

No apology or other clarification was issued by Perry, the second “Dancing with the Stars” contestant eliminated in season 23.