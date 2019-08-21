Bella Thorne Reveals How She Was 'Molested Her Whole Life'

The singer insisted that she cannot blame her childhood, and that one has to “hurt in this world” because “hurting, loving and accepting” is “what our emotional world lays on”.

American actress and singer Bella Thorne has made what appears to be a surprising reveal about her personal life, sharing a "candid poem" from her book, "The Life of a Wannabe Mogul", about her insecurities and how she deals with them, according to Page Six.

Delivering these revelations in the form of a lengthy caption to a small topless photo session posted on her Instagram page, Thorne pondered on why she always needs "validation from everyone but mostly men."

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от BELLA (@bellathorne) 20 Авг 2019 в 12:04 PDT

"Why can't I just look for the next me? Find me and accept me", she wondered aloud. "Was it because I was molested my whole life. Exposed to sex at such a young age it's all I know how to offer to the world...or is it because I was raised to think I wasn't good enough. Not good enough for her or anything else."

Thorne then insisted that she can’t blame her childhood or "anyone for anything," but that she can only blame herself, adding that one has to "hurt in this world" because "hurting, loving and accepting" is "what our emotional world lays on".

"Usually these free handed writing bits… they have an end, but I don't have an end. I'm still figuring it out as always. So is that ok? Is it ok to know what your end goal", she added. "Is but absolutely no way or idea how to achieve it. It's probably not but I can only start by accepting it.This poem is about mommy and daddy and me and you".

Thorne’s post has already accrued over 1.3 million "likes", with social media users thanking her for sharing her feelings with them.

"So many people need to hear this. You are so powerful with your words," one remarked, while another claimed that they "literally ruined" their makeup while reading Thorne’s poem.