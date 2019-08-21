Register
03:34 GMT +321 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Miami, Florida, skyline, sunset

    FBI Arrests US Nazi Sympathizer Who Allegedly Plotted to ‘Exterminate’ Hispanics in Miami

    Pixabay/CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    210

    A 35-year-old man has been arrested and placed behind bars in the US state of Washington on a charge of interstate transmission of threatening communication.

    On Friday, Maryland native Eric Lin was arrested in Seattle, Washington, after a federal warrant was issued concerning his alleged attempts to carry out acts of domestic terrorism against Hispanics and “other racial and ethnic groups,” according to the affidavit.

    The court document says Florida’s Miami Police Department contacted the FBI on July 24, 2019, after receiving a report from a local woman, identified as “C.I.,” who says she received a number of threatening messages from two Facebook accounts she believes were run by Lin.

    According to the woman, who was born in Spain and now works at a restaurant in Miami, Lin made used both accounts to threaten the lives of her and her family members.

    “In 3 short years your entire Race your entire culture will Perish only then after I kill your S**c family Iwill I permit you to Die by Hanging on Metal Wire [sic],” read one of the messages allegedly sent by Lin to C.I.

    Lin’s alleged Facebook accounts contain a number of references to US President Donald Trump and pro-Adolf Hitler quotes, images and references to the Nazi genocide of Jewish people.

    "By the authority of ADOLF HITLER AND GOD I HEREBY DECLARE SPANISH AND ALL SPANISH-SPEAKING PEOPLE ILLEGAL," one of the accounts wrote to C.I. on July 9, according to the affidavit.

    An additional search warrant for the Facebook accounts showed that one sent direct messages to user “C.R.” on July 10, 2019, asking them to “beat up this S**c who insulted me” in exchange for a single payment of $10,000. C.R. then responded, “Sure pay me first PayPal or Zelle [sic].”

    It would take Lin approximately two days to respond, but he then wanted more to happen.

    “The Plan is you and Mara convince her that you are Rich White Americans people she looks up to. And then get her into a Rented House or Mansion and then chain her up and put her in a Rubber made Plastic Bin. Then you go to Drive her to Seattle Washington upon which I will pay you $25,000 cash. You don’t need to kill her her hurt her so at most you will be charged with Kidnapping. Nothing will happen to you if you get the Right lawyers She’s a S**c who Hates White Americans...I doubt the FBI would care much about her [sic],” read the message, according to the affidavit.

    The same day, the account added, “I don’t care if I have to pay you a Million Dollars or More I want this Done!”

    Despite his assumption about the concerns of the FBI, agents were able to arrest Lin before his request could be carried out. Though the Maryland native was scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Lin has yet to enter a plea.

    NBC Miami reported Tuesday that Lin will have a bail hearing next week.

    Related:

    Blocking Biden Blunders: Allies Try to Keep Presidential Hopeful’s Gaffe Count Low
    ICE Raids Aimed to Punish, Terrorize Undocumented Factory Workers for Lawsuit Payouts
    FBI ‘Does Not Possess’ Unredacted CrowdStrike Report on 2016 DNC Server Hack
    ‘Oversexed’: FBI’s Investigative Files on Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Released
    FBI Withholding Exculpatory Evidence About Butina Part of Agency’s ‘Cultivated’ Practice
    Tags:
    Domestic Terrorism, Florida, Miami, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), FBI, Adolf Hitler, Neo-Nazi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Bridge to the Past: Rare Nostalgic Photos From the USSR
    A Bridge to the Past: Rare Nostalgic Photos From the USSR
    Trade Troll
    Tower Troll
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse