Hillary Clinton Castigates President Trump Over Tweeting 'Debunked' Report on 2016 Vote Manipulation

The bad blood between longstanding rivals Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton has further deepened since President Trump tweeted a claim suggesting that Google manipulated from 2.6 million to 16 million votes for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

Donald Trump's rival in the 2016 election, Hillary Clinton, has slammed the US president over his latest tweet in which he mentioned a report claiming that Google manipulated the vote to favour the Democratic candidate. Trump did not cite the report to support the allegation but referred to the watchdog group Judicial Watch in his tweet.

Taking to Twitter herself, Clinton cast doubt over the study, which she described as debunked and based on 21 undecided voters.

The debunked study you’re referring to was based on 21 undecided voters. For context that’s about half the number of people associated with your campaign who have been indicted. https://t.co/0zHnWvGjSv — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 19, 2019

​Earlier, President Trump called for legal action against Google over the findings of the alleged report.

Wow, Report Just Out! Google manipulated from 2.6 million to 16 million votes for Hillary Clinton in 2016 Election! This was put out by a Clinton supporter, not a Trump Supporter! Google should be sued. My victory was even bigger than thought! @JudicialWatch — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2019

​During the 2016 election, Trump beat Clinton on electoral votes and went on to become the 45th US president despite the fact that his Democratic rival gained almost 3 million more popular votes. In July, Trump said that he "fully intends" to seek re-election in 2020.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly attacked Clinton for using a private email server, saying during the 2016 election campaign that she should be put in jail.