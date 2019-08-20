Donald Trump Tweets Fake Pic of Gold Tower in Greenland Amid Media Frenzy Over Plans to Buy Island

On 18 August, US President Donald Trump confirmed his interest in acquiring the world’s largest island, Greenland, clarifying, though that it was not a concern for the immediate future, with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen dismissing it as an “absurd discussion".

US President Donald Trump has tweeted a photoshopped picture of a huge gold Trump Tower in Greenland, with a blithe caption that says: “I promise not the do this to Greenland!” in a seeming reference to the media storm generated by his recently aired idea of purchasing the Arctic nation.

I promise not to do this to Greenland! pic.twitter.com/03DdyVU6HA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2019

​Trump posted the tweet after it became known he had conferred with senior US officials about the possibility of acquiring the island from Denmark, with The Wall Street Journal claiming the US president listened with interest when his advisers discussed Greenland’s resources and geopolitical importance.

According to the publication, while some staff supported the idea, others brushed it off as no more than a “fleeting fascination”.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow fuelled this week’s media craze around Greenland when he extolled the benefits of a potential purchase, emphasising Greenland's extensive mineral deposits and its strategic location.

On Sunday Trump confirmed to reporters that he had recently discussed the possibility of buying the island, though he said such a move was not an immediate priority.

“The concept came up and... strategically it's interesting. (Although) it is not number one on the burner - I can tell you that".

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen labelled the idea of the US acquiring Greenland - a self-ruling part of Denmark – as “absurd”, telling Danish broadcaster DR:

“It's an absurd discussion, and Kim Kielsen (Greenland's premier) has of course made it clear that Greenland is not for sale. That's where the conversation ends".

Trump is set to visit Denmark in early September with the trip said to be unrelated to his aired notion of purchasing the island.

With a population of 56,000, 80 percent of Greenland is covered in ice that is slowly melting. This gradually renders more mineral resources of the island increasingly accessible.

Greenland is an autonomous region within the Kingdom of Denmark. Since 1979, Denmark has been in charge of Greenland’s foreign affairs, military issues and constitutional matters, while Greenland decides its internal affairs.

Trump's tongue-in-cheek tweet sparked a reaction from Twitter users. Many appreciated the humour behind the post.

How can anyone not love the humor of President Trump? This guy is great. — RD (@real_defender) August 20, 2019

Please buy Greenland to trigger the media.



PLEASE DO IT. — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) August 20, 2019

It would be the best trollery ever — Devin Arnholt (@104dbabes) August 20, 2019

So refreshing to have a leader with a real sense of humor! Well done President Trump! — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) August 20, 2019

​Some actually considered the idea of the US acquiring Greenland a good deal.

I think Greenlanders would be HONORED. Also, what a boost to their economy - hundreds of new jobs! — David Wohl (@DavidWohl) August 20, 2019

​Others speculated on the island's possible uses:

Greenland is massive. We know it’s for the Space Force base pic.twitter.com/S9XbSTxOVK — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 20, 2019

​The idea of the US acquiring the island is not new, as back in 1946 US President Harry Truman attempted to buy Greenland for $100 million in gold. Denmark, however, rejected the offer.