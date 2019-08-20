Jeffrey Epstein Signed His Final Will 2 Days Before Death in Manhattan Jail – Report

The will, obtained by CBS News, showed that Epstein was worth more than $577 million. Epstein put all of his holdings in a trust, known as the "The 1953 Trust," though there is no word on beneficiaries. If there were no will prior to his death, Epstein's brother, Mark, would've been entitled to his estate.

The will lists Epstein's extensive personal property, including the two islands he owns in the US Virgin Islands, where the will was filed: Great St. James, valued at more than $22 million and Little St. James, valued at more than $63 million. Those numbers are based on the value of shares Epstein held in companies that hold titles to those locations.

A similar set up was used for his properties in New York City, Paris and Palm Beach, Florida, as well as his Stanley, New Mexico ranch. Based on those figures, Epstein's New York City home was worth $55.9 million, his Paris home was worth $8.7 million and his Palm Beach home was worth $12.4 million. The New Mexico ranch was listed as worthing $17.2 million.

According to the probate, Epstein's personal property also included $56.5 million in cash, fixed income investments in excess of $14 million, equities worth more than $112 million and a combination of "aviation assets, automobiles and boats" worth $18.5 million. It also listed Epstein's art collection, not apprised.

Epstein was a key defendant in a high-profile case of paedophilia and an underage sex trafficking scheme. The late 66-year-old financier was also close with numerous famous personalities and politicians. This fact spurred numerous conspiracy theories regarding Epstein's demise, suggesting that it could have been more than just a suicide, since his testimony could allegedly hurt powerful people who may have used the accused sex trafficker's services.

These theories were further fuelled by numerous media reports suggesting that the New York prison was heavily understaffed and that the guards were not checking up on Epstein as often as they should have been according to the rules. The financier’s apparent suicide comes weeks after making another such attempt, something that led to him being put on suicide watch. However, media reports suggest that the measure was lifted six days after being imposed.

The prison warden, Lamine N'Diaye, was reassigned to another position following the incident; meanwhile, the two guards who were supposed to check up on Epstein that day were placed on administrative leave. The two are suspected of falsifying log entries to cover up the lack of checks.