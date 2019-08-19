Register
16:57 GMT +319 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Megan Rapinoe

    US Women’s Football Team Midfielder Megan Rapinoe Reveals Dad Voted for Trump

    © AP Photo/ Chris Szagola
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Megan Rapinoe, attacking midfielder on the US women’s football team, found herself embroiled in a row with US President Donald Trump after footage shot earlier this year emerged showing her saying: “I’m not going to the f***ing White House", when asked if she would visit should her team win the World Cup.

    Megan Rapinoe, co-captain of the US women’s football team and an outspoken critic of the US president, has shared in an interview with The Guardian that her father almost certainly voted for Donald Trump.

    When opening up on her relationship with her parents, she said:

    “I’m very similar to how they are, even though I think my dad voted for Trump and I’ll say: 'I don’t get it. How are you simultaneously as proud as punch of me, and watching Fox News all the time, [who are doing] takedowns of your daughter'".

    Two weeks after the US women’s football team celebrated their World Cup victory, the squad's attacking midfielder went on to say that she’s advised her parents to seek therapy, admitting to a spate of heated arguments over the years.

    Despite this, Rapinoe is still very close to her family:

    “I talk to my parents all the time, every day. And I feel like I have seen progress and growth. I would love it if people understood you should never say racist things and be OK with gay people, or whatever it is. But, obviously, it doesn’t happen that quickly", said Rapinoe.

    She added:

    “It’s heartening to learn that people with political differences can still remain close, even if things become strained at times. A lesson for us all".

    The 33-year-old who won the Golden Boot at the World Cup tournament in France, found herself caught in a row with Donald Trump after footage shot earlier emerged of her saying: “I’m not going to the f***ing White House", when she was asked whether she would go there if her team celebrated victory at the World Cup. Rapinoe had urged her US teammates to “think hard” about associating themselves with the US president.

    United States' Megan Rapinoe, 2nd right, celebrates with teammates after scoring her side's opening goal during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines
    © AP Photo / Alessandra Tarantino
    United States' Megan Rapinoe, 2nd right, celebrates with teammates after scoring her side's opening goal during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines


    Rapinoe, who is gay, earlier lashed out at Trump, claiming him to be sexist and misogynistic, and describing herself as “a walking protest”.
    She became one of the first athletes to join then-NFL player Colin Kaepernick’s protest against alleged police brutality by kneeling during the US national anthem.
    Twitter users opinions were split on the athlete’s opening up regarding her father’s possible political preferences, saying:

    ​Some rushed to note that her dad had done nothing illegal, saying it's okay to vote for who you want.

    ​Others wrote sarcastically "How dare they have a different opinion?"

    Related:

    Striking Similarity: Aubameyang Jokes Ozil Looks Like Megan Rapinoe After Dying His Hair
    US Women's Football Team Holds Parade in New York to Celebrate World Cup Victory (Video)
    US Footballer Stirs Debates With Her ‘Tea Sipping’ Gesture As US Beats England in Women’s World Cup
    Tags:
    Colin Kaepernick, gay, sexist, Golden Boot, World Cup, Donald Trump, Megan Rapinoe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Bridge to the Past: Rare Nostalgic Photos From the USSR
    A Bridge to the Past: Rare Nostalgic Photos From the USSR
    No Grabbing Greenland
    No Grabbing Greenland
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse