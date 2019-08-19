Trump Affirms Pence as Running Mate in 2020 Election Campaign

“I’m very happy with Mike Pence”, Trump said when asked by journalists whether he was interested in changing his running mate. “I think Mike Pence has been an outstanding VP. I think that he's been incredible in terms of the love that a lot of people - especially if you look at the Evangelicals and so many others, they really have a great respect for our Vice President. And so do I. And so do, I think, most people”, he added.
Last November, President Trump, when asked by a journalist whether he wanted Pence to be his running mate for his 2020 campaign, directly addressed the vice president in the conference room with a request to join the race as a vice-presidential candidate to which Pence nodded his head in confirmation.
The US presidential election will take place on 3 November 2020. Trump officially launched his re-election campaign in Orlando, Florida in mid-July.
