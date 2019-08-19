Beijing Warns Ottawa Against Meddling in 'Hong Kong, China's Internal Affairs' - Embassy

The Chinese Embassy in Canada has warned Ottawa against interfering in the nation's internal affairs following a joint statement by Canada and the European Union that appealed to the "fundamental right of assembly" for Hong Kong residents.

"We want to reiterate that Hong Kong affairs are purely China's internal affairs, which brook no interference by any other country, organisation or individual. The 'One Country, Two Systems' is enshrined in the Constitution of the People's Republic of China and the Basic Law of the Hong Kong SAR, not international law. The Central Government of China has the determination, confidence and capability to safeguard the 'One Country, Two Systems' and maintain stability and prosperity in Hong Kong", the statement said.

According to Ottawa, some 300,000 Canadian citizens currently reside in Hong Kong.

Mass protests erupted in China's semi-autonomous Hong Kong in early June in response to a controversial bill that would allow extraditions to the mainland. Although the local parliament eventually announced that it had suspended the bill, people continue to protest, demanding that it be officially withdrawn.

At first, the rallies were peaceful but they subsequently turned into violent clashes between demonstrators and the police.

Relations between Beijing and Ottawa have reportedly deteriorated since the Huawei CEO's daughter and the company's CFO, Meng Wanzhou, was detained late last year in Canada at the behest of the US on suspicions of alleged bank and wire fraud.

Beijing called on Ottawa to release Huawei's CFO, arguing that the case against her was politically motivated. The Chinese authorities later detained two Canadian nationals, prompting criticism from Canada.