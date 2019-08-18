Donald Trump’s Aide Confirms POTUS ‘Wants to Take a Look’ at Buying Greenland

A recent report that the US president is eyeing purchasing the world’s largest island, which belongs to Denmark, has sent social media into a frenzy. According to The Wall Street Journal, Greenland’s untapped natural resources and good strategic position have interested Donald Trump, who has been vocal about his own business savvy.

White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow fuelled this week’s social media craze around Greenland by saying that US President Donald Trump does not mind adding the Danish autonomous territory, Greenland, to the United States.

“Denmark owns Greenland. Denmark is an ally. Greenland is a strategic place. They’ve got a lot of valuable minerals. I don’t wanna predict outcome, I’m just saying that the president, who knows a thing or two about buying real estate, wants to take a look”, Kudlow told Fox News Sunday.

Dana asks Larry Kudlow about purchasing Greenland "The President knows a thing or two about buying real estate" #FNS pic.twitter.com/HeaxR49JuU — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) August 18, 2019

The revelations have prompted a new social media storm around Greenland.

Others chose to trash Trump, suggesting that his knowledge of the real estate business might be less impressive than his aide might think.

Some chose to attack Kudlow, implying that he did not sound sober.

​Greenland, a key Danish territory that is rich in mineral resources and hydrocarbons, shot to Twitter trends on Thursday after The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources in the White House, that Trump had inquired about the possibility of purchasing the island "with varying degrees of seriousness" and listened keenly to his advisers discussing the territory's "abundant resources and geopolitical importance".

While some advisers have reportedly supported Trump's idea as economically attractive, others have voiced the belief that this is just a "fleeting fascination" of the president that is unlikely to materialise. A source told The Wall Street Journal that Trump could just be joking to indicate that he considers himself to be powerful enough to make such a purchase.

The report comes just weeks ahead of Donald Trump’s first trip to Denmark, scheduled for early September, which is said to be unrelated to the idea.

Before Kudlow spoke up, neither the State Department nor the White House had commented on the speculation. At the same time, politicians in Denmark have reacted with disbelief to reports that Donald Trump had set his sights on buying Greenland. They insist that the world's largest island is not for sale.