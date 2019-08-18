Register
    ‘Their People Are Morons’: CBP, ICE Officials Slam ‘Irresponsible’ Google Employees

    CC BY 2.0 / Robert Scoble / Google Logo in Building43
    Current and former officials of the Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and National Border Patrol Council criticized a group of Google employees who call on the tech company to publicly cut ties to those US agencies and ignore a government contract put forth by the CBP.

    CBP commissioner Mark Morgan and former Immigration and Customs Enforcement director Tom Homan lashed out at a group of Google employees who this week embarked on a campaign to persuade the tech giant from cooperating with the customs agencies.

    Speaking at Fox & Friends, Morgan called the employees “absolutely irresponsible” for pushing what he called a misleading narrative about illegal migrant detention facilities suggesting that immigrants are suffering from inhumane conditions bordering on torture.

    "What the truth is [...] they're going to see that these families and children are receiving hot meals. You're going to see children set in front of flat-screen TV's, watching cartoons. They're getting medical attention," Morgan insisted. 

    According CBP Commissioner, the narrative disseminated by Google employees is “irresponsible, reckless, and it's a lie!"

    Former ICE director Tom Homan was even tougher in his characterization.

    “They’re supposed to be techie smart, this younger generation, but these people are morons because they haven’t studied the issue,” he declared. 

    He went on to say to viewers that “nine out of 10 people that ICE arrests are convicted criminals [with] pending criminal charges against a United States citizen,” and that ICE arrested 137,000 criminals in an unspecified time period. He also stated that ICE “took enough opioids off of the street last year to kill every man, woman and child in this country twice, “as well as saving “thousands of children” and “hundreds of women” from predators and sex trafficking.

    National Border Patrol Council president Brandon Judd criticized the Google employees, saying that without Google technology, illegal immigrants will take even longer to process, which will mean longer detention for immigrants. 

    He pointed out that “in reality, the villains are the cartels that put these people in danger when they’re crossing the border illegally, and now Google wants to put even more people in the hands of the cartels,” The Daily Caller reported Saturday.

    On Wednesday, over 900 Google employees signed a petition calling for the tech giant to publicly refuse to cooperate with CBP, accusing it of “human rights abuses.”

    "We demand that Google publicly commit not to support CBP, [Immigration and Customs Enforcement], or [Office of Refugee Resettlement] with any infrastructure, funding, or engineering resources, directly or indirectly, until they stop engaging in human rights abuses," the petition read.

    The petition demands that Google ignored the contract for infrastructure streamlining rolled out recently by CBP.

    "The winning cloud provider will be streamlining CBP’s infrastructure and facilitating its human rights abuses. It’s time to stand together again and state clearly that we will not work on any such contract," the petition read.

    Tags:
    ICE, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Google
