Register
22:06 GMT +317 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A view of the Grace 1 super tanker i near a Royal Marine patrol vessel in the British territory of Gibraltar, Thursday, July 4, 2019

    'Detain Another Day'? US Justice Department Makes Sloppy Mistake in Warrant for Iranian Oil Tanker

    © AP Photo / Marcos Moreno
    US
    Get short URL
    Tim Korso
    160

    The tanker, carrying Iranian oil, was previously seized by Gibraltar authorities following a tip from the US that it was allegedly travelling to Syria in violation of EU sanctions. It was later released on 15 August, despite last-minute attempts by Washington to prevent this.

    The warrant that the US Justice Department issued on 16 August to seize the oil tanker, previously known as Grace 1, was filed and registered despite an apparent mistake in the text. The warrant claims that the complaint against the ship was filed on the 16 November, instead of August, 2019. Notably, the stamp confirming the receipt of the warrant showed the correct date.

    The document also uses the ship's old name, Grace 1, instead of its new one, which was adopted soon after its release from detention in Gibraltar – Adrian Darya – according to the deputy head of the Iranian Ports and Maritime Organisation, Jalil Eslami.

    Iranian oil tanker Grace 1 sits anchored awaiting a court ruling on whether it can be freed after it was seized in July by British Royal Marines off the coast of the British Mediterranean territory, in the Strait of Gibraltar, southern Spain, August 15, 2019.
    © REUTERS / Jon Nazca
    Iranian oil tanker Grace 1 sits anchored awaiting a court ruling on whether it can be freed after it was seized in July by British Royal Marines off the coast of the British Mediterranean territory, in the Strait of Gibraltar, southern Spain, August 15, 2019.

    The US issued the warrant soon after a previous failed attempt to seize the ship in Gibraltar, where it was held for over a month. According to the document, the tanker, along with all of its oil cargo and $995,000 are subject to forfeiture based on alleged violations of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), bank fraud, money laundering, and supporting terrorism.

    British authorities in Gibraltar detained the Grace 1 on 4 July following a tip from the US, which claimed that the tanker was carrying oil destined for Syria in circumvention of EU sanctions against the Arab Republic. Tehran vehemently denied the claims.

    The tanker's detention sent Iran-UK's ties into downward spiral, with Tehran denouncing the detention as illegal and vowing to seize a British vessel in response. One such ship was detained, but due to alleged violations of maritime laws and not in "retaliation" for the Grace 1, Iran assured.

    Related:

    Gibraltar Says it Will Assess Any US Attempt to Stop Iranian Tanker's Departure After its Release
    First Footage of Iranian Tanker Grace 1 After its Release in Gibraltar
    US Issues Warrant to Seize Iranian Grace 1 Oil Tanker - Justice Department
    Footage of Iranian Tanker Grace 1 a Day After its Release From Gibraltar
    Iranian Tanker on Standby to Leave Gibraltar Despite US Attempts to Detain It
    Tags:
    mistake, US Justice Department, Gibraltar
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Ksenia Krivko from Kemerovo claimed the title of Mrs Russia Globe 2019.
    Hot Mamas: Dazzling Beauties From the 2019 Mrs Russia Pageant
    No Grabbing Greenland
    No Grabbing Greenland
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse