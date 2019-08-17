US Secret Service Arrests Man in Body Armor at Israel Embassy in DC - Report

The man had a knife, and ammo was found in his car, but no gun. According to the Secret Service, the man was talking incoherently, and agents can’t say whether he was planning something.

A man arrested on Friday next to the Israeli embassy in Washington DC was found to be wearing a bulletproof vest and in possession of a knife, Fox News reported.

According to the report, the Secret Service intervened after embassy staff reported a man acting “suspiciously” but not aggressively. The staff suspected the man was wearing an armor vest, the report says.

When the agents apprehended the man, he was “making nonsensical statements” in conversation with the officers. Two .223 Remington bullets were seized after a search of his car. The man was arrested for carrying a dangerous weapon and being in possession of unregistered ammunition, the report said.

The streets surrounding the embassy were closed for several hours because of the incident.