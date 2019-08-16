US Customs Computer Issues Cause Mass Delays Nationwide at Checkpoints (Videos, Photos)

An unidentified computer issue has caused a massive string of US Customs delays at airports across the nation.

A Friday announcement from the Dulles International Airport (IAD) in Virginia noted that US Customs was working to diagnose an issue with computers that is responsible for a series of delays at airports across the US.

@CBPSoutheast @Dulles_Airport Hundreds of passengers stranded in customs at IAD due to “computer problems”. Nothing is moving. Very frustrating. pic.twitter.com/MBVo9da7no — Mike Donkle (@meatfrockgirl) August 16, 2019

A US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) spokesman told ABC7 that authorities were aware of the various reports concerning the department's systems and are currently looking into the issues.

CBP officers are working to process travelers as quickly as possible while maintaining the highest levels of security. — CBP (@CBP) August 16, 2019

California's Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) confirmed their CBP agents were encountering computer-related issues as well, prompting officials to process passengers manually.

.@CBP systems are experiencing an issue which appears to be impacting multiple airports including LAX. Officers are processing passengers manually so please check with your airline for the latest status of any flight impacts. More details as they become available. — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) August 16, 2019

A number of social media users have recorded their own, or reposted other individuals', perspectives from the backed-up lines at various airports in the US.

Nationwide outage of US CBP computer systems. Easily 5,000+ passengers in line at Dulles. pic.twitter.com/JGJD95sfFx — Rebekah Tromble (@RebekahKTromble) August 16, 2019

Dulles immigration line...immovable object pic.twitter.com/YPoaYLVcRG — Christina P. Hoke (@Pt135Portnoy) August 16, 2019

#HeadsUp

US Customs at JFK Airport in NYC is down. Long lines are forming. pic.twitter.com/ycNfO7aFcp — shon gables cbs46 (@shongables) August 16, 2019

Here’s a better perspective of the customs line at JFK. People are growing frustrated. Nothing like landing after a 10 hour flight to this. pic.twitter.com/WrEUsoJhbH — Sarah Baird 🙌 (@Baird_S) August 16, 2019​

"People are being processed but slower," John F. Kennedy International Airport responded to one customer. The New York airport also told another traveler that agents had begun using their "backup system" of "processing passengers manually."

It's unclear how long the repair of the US Customs system will take. Airports have urged passengers to contact their specific airlines with questions concerning flight times and future travel arrangements.