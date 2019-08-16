Register
23:31 GMT +316 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Były prezydent Stanów Zjednoczonych Bill Clinton

    Discovery in Epstein’s House of Bill Clinton Painting With Blue Dress a ‘Surprise’ - Artist

    © AP Photo / Frank Franklin II
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The artist responsible for the infamous painting discovered in the late Jeffrey Epstein’s residence in Manhattan told reporters the picture was sold to unknown buyer several years ago. She said she had no idea how it ended up in the financier’s house.

    The recent discovery of a provocative painting depicting US President Bill Clinton in a blue women’s dress in the house of the deceased convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein turned out to be a big surprise to the painter, Fox News reported Friday. 

    Petrina Ryan-Kleid, who painted the picture entitled “Parsing Bill,” in 2012, said the New York Academy of Art sold the picture to an anonymous buyer as a part of fundraiser and she lost track of the painting’s whereabouts. She explained that the picture, as well as another depicting US President George W. Bush playing with toy jet fighters, was painted as a part of her Master’s thesis.

    “In 2012, as a grad student at the New York Academy of Art, I painted pictures of Presidents Bill Clinton and [George W.] Bush as part of my Master’s thesis," Ryan-Kleid told Fox News. "When the school put on a fundraiser at the Tribeca Ball that year, they sold my painting to one of the attendees. I had no idea who the buyer was at the time. As with most of my paintings, I had completely lost track of this piece when it was sold seven years ago. So it was a complete surprise to me to learn yesterday that it wound up in Epstein’s home.”

    Clinton repeatedly visited Epstein, with at least 27 flights revealed by flight logs, according to Fox. A Clinton representative staunchly denied that the former president was aware of Epstein’s criminal activities involving underage girls. The representative reportedly insisted that all Clinton’s trips to Epstein’s residences took place before the convicted sexual offender was accused of soliciting underage prostitution in 2008.

    It remains unclear why Epstein had the bizarre painting hanging in his house. Other strange decorations discovered in his Manhattan residence included a mannequin clad in wedding gown hanging from the ceiling, human-sized chess pieces and various nude paintings, Fox News reported Friday.

    Epstein was found dead in his cell on 10 August in what appears to be a suicide. He was arrested in 2018 and charged with the sex trafficking of girls. He boasted of his connections with powerful people and claimed he had “dirt” on his acquaintances, sparking theories that outside interference was involved in his suicide.

    Related:

    Jeffrey Epstein Shipped Almost $50,000 Worth of Cement to His ‘Paedophile Island’ – Report
    Somebody Helped Him: Epstein's Bodyguard Points to Shocking Details of Financier's Suicide - Report
    US Senators Urge to Release Full Results of Jeffrey Epstein Probe Amid Reports About Autopsy Results
    Weekend at Jeffrey's? Mysterious 'Associate' Reportedly Claims Epstein's Corpse
    Medical Examiner Confirms Jeffrey Epstein Died by Hanging Himself, Death Ruled Suicide
    Tags:
    painting, Bill Clinton, Jeffrey Epstein
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 10 - 16 August
    Enacting Endangerment
    Enacting Endangerment
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse