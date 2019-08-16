Medical Examiner Confirms Jeffrey Epstein Died by Hanging Himself, Death Ruled Suicide

The New York Medical Examiner's Office released its official autopsy report on financier and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein on Friday, finding that he died from suicide by hanging.

On Thursday, the Washington Post reported, citing unnamed sources, that Epstein's autopsy had found "multiple breaks in his neck bones," noting that while that kind of damage can be obtained by self-hanging, "they are more common in victims of homicide by strangulation." However, Friday's official report concluded the bones were broken by Epstein kneeling toward the floor with sufficient force to break them, having fashioned a noose from a bedsheet tied to a set of bunk beds, the New York Times reported.

Epstein, 66, died six days ago in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan while he awaited trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

