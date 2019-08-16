Register
23:18 GMT +316 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Antonio Basco, whose wife Margie Reckard was murdered during a shooting at a Walmart store, touches a white wooden cross bearing the name of his late wife, at a memorial for the victims of the shooting in El Paso, Texas, U.S.

    Hundreds RSVP to El Paso Victim’s Funeral After Plea From Husband Goes Viral

    © REUTERS/ Jose Luis Gonzalez
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Days after Antonio Basco put out an open invitation to the funeral of his wife Margie Reckard, a victim of the El Paso, Texas, mass shooting earlier this month, hundreds of individuals across the US RSVP’d to the service.

    Basco, who had no family other than his wife of 22 years, filed the invitation on Tuesday through the El Paso-based Perches Funeral Home. The devastated husband put out the open invitation over concerns that he would be only one present at the service, since the pair only had each other.

    His invitation went viral, and dozens upon dozens of responses started trickling in, soon swelling into the hundreds. Those unable to attend in person opted to make their presence known by having cards of condolences and flower arrangements sent to the viewing and funeral services.

    Harrison Johnson, the director of the funeral home, told local news station KVIA that he estimates anywhere between 400 and 500 flower arrangements will be on display for the Friday service.

    "I've been doing this for over 30 years, and I have seen very high-profile people who have not had this much response," Johnson said. "He feels like he is going to be alone, and I keep assuring him he's not going to be alone, we're all going to be here."

    On a tribute wall launched on Perches’ website, concerned individuals voiced their condolences and discussed how Basco’s story touched them. 

    “I am sending you my deepest prayers. I am here in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and I just saw your interview and the amazing love you had for your wife. This story really touched my heart and brought me to tears. My love and prayers are with you,” reads one post.

    Another reads: “Mr. Basco- We in Arizona are so very sorry for your loss. We are praying with you and for you from all the way over here in AZ. Much peace and God’s love surround you and your beautiful Margie. Love your Arizona family.”

    Hundreds of posts on the site follow along similar lines.

    A GoFundMe fundraiser has even been launched for Basco. Its goal was a low $1,000 when it was initially launched on August 7, four days after a lone gunman entered an El Paso Walmart and killed 22 shoppers. In the days since, more than 900 donors have donated funds totaling more than $25,000.

    As a result of the overwhelming support from the El Paso community and abroad, Reckard’s service has since been relocated to a larger venue. The visitation and prayer service is due to start Friday at 6 p.m. local time at La Paz Faith. The funeral will take place on Saturday at Restlawn Cemetery at 9 a.m. local time.

    Related:

    NRA Accuses Democrats of Seeking to Politicise El Paso, Dayton Mass Shootings
    El Paso Shooter Confessed to Targeting Mexicans During Walmart Massacre - Reports
    Universal Pictures Cancels ‘Elites vs. Deplorables’ Movie After Mass Shootings in El Paso, Dayton
    'Don't Go To Walmart Next Week': Police Detain Florida Man Over Shooting Threat Amid El Paso Tragedy
    Texas Forms Domestic Terrorism Task Force After El Paso Mass Shooting - Governor Abbott
    Tags:
    funeral service, funeral, El Paso, Texas
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 10 - 16 August
    Enacting Endangerment
    Enacting Endangerment
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse