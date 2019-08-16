Weekend at Jeffrey's? Mysterious 'Associate' Reportedly Claims Epstein's Corpse

The person who recovered the financier’s remains was described simply as “Epstein’s associate”, and their true identity remains unknown.

The remains of Jeffrey Epstein, the 66-year old billionaire who was arrested on charges of sex trafficking and subsequently found dead in his prison cell, has been claimed from the New York City medical examiner's office, NBC News reports citing a source close to the investigation.

According to the media outlet, the identity of the person who claimed the body remains unclear as they were only identified as an "Epstein associate."

News of this development comes after The Washington Post cited unnamed sources as saying that an autopsy of the deceased financier revealed that he had several broken bones in his neck.

Meanwhile, a former professional UFC fighter who worked for Epstein as a bodyguard simply replied “yeah” when a New York Magazine reporter asked him whether "somebody helped" the billionaire to kill himself.

Epstein was found dead after an apparent suicide in his cell on 10 August. His death sparked conspiracy theories that someone with money and power could have "assisted" him in his suicide efforts, given Epstein's circle of rich and powerful acquaintances.

He was arrested on multiple counts of alleged sex trafficking and abuse of minors last month. The Justice Department started an investigation into his case in early 2019 after ruling as unconstitutional the non-prosecution agreement that followed his 2008 plea deal and 18-month prison sentence.