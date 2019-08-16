Intruder Shot Dead After Ramming Car Into US Military Base Gate in Guam - Report

The gate was rammed following a car chase involving police, which happened after the police discovered a suspect in a house invasion incident, the the Guam police department disclosed.

A suspect was shot dead by a US Department of Defence civilian security officer after he rammed his vehicle into Andersen Air Force Base’s barriers Thursday morning, Pacific Daily News reported.

According to the Guam Police Department, the police engaged in a high-speed car chase while investigating reports of a home invasion Wednesday evening. The car chase ended when the suspect rammed his car into Andersen Air Force Base’s barriers at 6:35 am Thursday and attempted to flee on foot.

"During apprehension, the suspect responded aggressively and stabbed a Department of Defence civilian security forces member. The suspect was subsequently shot by base security during the altercation." the Andersen Air Force Base statement said.

The suspect was pronounced dead at approximately 8 am at the scene while receiving medical treatment, the base said in a Facebook post. Earlier reports suggested that the gate runner had been taken to hospital.

"While apprehending a suspect, our defenders were compelled to use lethal force for their own defence, resulting in the death of the suspect," 36th Wing Cmdr. Brig. Gen. Gentry Boswell said, adding that base staff’s top priority is to “ensure the safety of Team Andersen, our service members and families.” "We value the importance of every life and are thankful for the courage our defenders display in the safe conduct of their duties protecting our personnel and families."

The base was put on lockdown at 4 am, when the fleeing suspect was detected in base’s proximity.

"Andersen AFB is in a base-wide lockdown. All base personnel implement lockdown procedures and immediately take shelter," the base announced in a Facebook post. "Remain indoors and keep all entryways locked. This is not an exercise!"

Guam is a US territory located in the Western Pacific, approximately 6,357 km (3,950 miles) west of Hawaii, east of the Philippines and about 32,000 km (2,000 miles) from the South China Sea.