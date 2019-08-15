Trump Says Postponing Tariffs on China Helps Beijing 'More Than Us, But Will Be Reciprocated'

US President Donald Trump claimed Wednesday in a tweet post that the US tariffs have made millions of Chinese people jobless, adding that "thousands of companies are leaving" the Asian country.

Trump also defended once again the decision to introduce additional duties on Chinese imports starting on 1 September.

..deferral to December. It actually helps China more than us, but will be reciprocated. Millions of jobs are being lost in China to other non-Tariffed countries. Thousands of companies are leaving. Of course China wants to make a deal. Let them work humanely with Hong Kong first! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2019

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer announced earlier that the United States would put off the additional 10 percent tariff on some Chinese items. The move will reportedly affect some $300 billion of Chinese goods.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry has condemned in a statement the US decision to introduce duties on Chinese imports starting 1 September.

Trump accused earlier China of currency manipulation and unfair trade practices that effectively steal from US businesses and farmers, signaling that additional tariffs may be in store to overcome the yuan's devaluation.

A weaker yuan could reportedly neutralize the effects the United States has intended to cause by imposing tariffs on Chinese imports.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW