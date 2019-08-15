At Least 3 Cops Shot as Active Shooter Situation Unfolds in Philadelphia

At least three Philadelphia police officers were shot in Upper North Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon, prompting a massive police response.

One officer was shot in the head and is listed in critical condition, while another was shot in the arm.

"Officer calls for everything you got. SWAT, long gun," a law enforcement officer cried out on the police radio at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. "I got an officer shot."

The police response was truly massive: four city blocks full of dozens of police cars had totally shut down traffic through the Nicetown-Tioga area near Temple University. The college was also placed on lockdown.

BREAKING- 4 entire blocks of law enforcement for active shooter around Erie Street in Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/ebsVzMnw0w — Jason Deitenbeck (@jasondeitenbeck) August 14, 2019​

​Footage from the scene showed police and bystanders hiding behind cars for cover. One bystander told an ABC6 reporter she heard "like a hundred shots" on the 3700 block of North 15th St.

