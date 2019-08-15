The original Facebook event titled 'Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All Of Us' went viral in June, seeing millions confirming that they would 'attend' a mass raid on the top-secret US military facility. The base has long been an interest to UFO and conspiracy devotees due to its mysterious nature.

Rather than launching a full-scale raid of the military base, the famous "Storm Area 51" event scheduled for 20 September is likely to become a festival in the desert.

Matty Roberts, the creator of the viral Facebook event, has instead decided to host an alien-themed festival and party, as reported by the New York Post.

'Alienstock', will feature “live music, arts and camping under the stars” and is planned to occur over the same date as the initial storming event - from 19th of September to the 22nd.

The website for the newly-proclaimed replacement festival says that it will take place in Rachel, Nevada, a minuscule town of 54 permanent residents.

“We created the Viral Event, ‘Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All of Us.’ After receiving mass support, we decided to create an experience that celebrates Aliens and the Unknown!” the website states.

The Little A’Le ‘Inn, an extraterrestrial-themed restaurant and motel (the only motel and restaurant in the area) has been chosen as a collaborator on the festival project.

The site for the Little A’Le ‘Inn reads that the motel is “booked solid for Alienstock.”

While no official acts have been confirmed to take part in the event, there are unconfirmed rumours that the rap-rock act Limp Bizkit will perform.

A post on the band's Instagram page says they will be playing a secret location near Area 51.

"If you wish - we shall perform for the believers at #S4#limpbizkitS4 let us know"

VICE, however, reported that the "marketing stunt" of turning the original event into a festival received backlash from the small number of residents who have vowed to protect their property from partygoers.

The Town website put up a warning, saying: "The residents were not asked and are not on board and will certainly not allow their town to be taken over."

It also warned visitors that if they do attend they will not be able to find gas or a store.

No, we are not for hire for the #StormArea51 event.



We strongly advise against flying #drones anywhere near the Desert MOA during this time.



If you choose to fly near Rachel, NV, please be respectful of residents and property.@FAANews @NellisAFB #AlienStock pic.twitter.com/tuGhdYGGjw — Nevada Aerial Media (@nvaerialmedia) August 14, 2019

The original prank event, titled 'Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All Of Us', declared that thousands of people could run faster than bullets of the security at the top-secret US military facility.

After the event reached over 1 million 'attending', it went viral, resulting in officials warnings from the US military for people not to visit the base.

Roberts maintains, however, that Facebook group was intended as a joke which got out of control.