Register
01:40 GMT +315 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Area 51 sign, Roswell, NM

    'Storm Area 51' Event Becomes Alien Themed Desert Festival

    CC BY 2.0 / Beatnik Photos / Area 51 sign, Roswell, NM
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The original Facebook event titled 'Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All Of Us' went viral in June, seeing millions confirming that they would 'attend' a mass raid on the top-secret US military facility. The base has long been an interest to UFO and conspiracy devotees due to its mysterious nature.

    Rather than launching a full-scale raid of the military base, the famous "Storm Area 51" event scheduled for 20 September is likely to become a festival in the desert.

    Matty Roberts, the creator of the viral Facebook event, has instead decided to host an alien-themed festival and party, as reported by the New York Post.

    'Alienstock', will feature “live music, arts and camping under the stars” and is planned to occur over the same date as the initial storming event - from 19th of September to the 22nd.

    The website for the newly-proclaimed replacement festival says that it will take place in Rachel, Nevada, a minuscule town of 54 permanent residents.

    “We created the Viral Event, ‘Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All of Us.’ After receiving mass support, we decided to create an experience that celebrates Aliens and the Unknown!” the website states.

    The Little A’Le ‘Inn, an extraterrestrial-themed restaurant and motel (the only motel and restaurant in the area) has been chosen as a collaborator on the festival project. 

    The site for the Little A’Le ‘Inn reads that the motel is “booked solid for Alienstock.”

    While no official acts have been confirmed to take part in the event, there are unconfirmed rumours that the rap-rock act Limp Bizkit will perform.

    A post on the band's Instagram page says they will be playing a secret location near Area 51.

    "If you wish - we shall perform for the believers at #S4#limpbizkitS4 let us know"

    View this post on Instagram

    If you wish - we shall perform for the believers at #S4 #limpbizkitS4 let us know

    A post shared by Limp Bizkit (@limpbizkit) on

    VICE, however, reported that the "marketing stunt" of turning the original event into a festival received backlash from the small number of residents who have vowed to protect their property from partygoers.

    The Town website put up a warning, saying: "The residents were not asked and are not on board and will certainly not allow their town to be taken over."

    It also warned visitors that if they do attend they will not be able to find gas or a store.

    The original prank event, titled 'Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All Of Us', declared that thousands of people could run faster than bullets of the security at the top-secret US military facility.

    After the event reached over 1 million 'attending', it went viral, resulting in officials warnings from the US military for people not to visit the base.

    Roberts maintains, however, that Facebook group was intended as a joke which got out of control.

    Related:

    Area 51 ‘Raid’ Creator: Facebook Tried to ‘Censor’ Millions of Truth-Seekers by Removing Event Page
    Area 51: Britain's Own UFO-Related Spots Revealed by Former MoD Staffer - Reports
    'Significant' Secret Tests May Have Taken Place Near Area 51 This Weekend, US Media Claims
    Storm Area 51 Event Creator Was 'Scared' When FBI Agents Showed Up at His Door
    Tags:
    Conspiracy, UFO, Aliens, Area 51
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Models Sizzle in Swimsuits at Beach Fashion Show in Sri Lanka
    Models Sizzle in Swimsuits at Beach Fashion Show in Sri Lanka
    Enacting Endangerment
    Enacting Endangerment
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse