Register
00:09 GMT +315 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Dow Plunges 800 Points Over Growing Recession Concerns

    © REUTERS/ EDUARDO MUNOZ
    US
    Get short URL
    2232

    US stocks plunged rapidly on Wednesday, following news that several European countries could soon see slumping economies and the arising of a key indicator of coming recession.

    Wednesday was the worst day for US stocks in 2019 and the fourth-largest point drop on record for the the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which declined by almost 3% amid poor economic reports from Germany and the United Kingdom, and the discovery of an “inverted yield curve” in US savings bonds. Economists fear the news signals a recession on the horizon.

    Short-term 10-year US savings bonds started selling higher than longer-term 30-year bonds on Wednesday, for the first time in a decade. The phenomenon has preceded every recession in modern history, and investors reacted accordingly.

    Yannis Koutsomitis, a Belgium-based political and economic analyst, told Sputnik Wednesday that "Germany and the UK will almost certainly go into recession in the next quarter, and the US bond yield curve inversion is a strong indication that the US could follow suit next year."

    However, Moody's lead analyst William Foster hasn't predicted a US recession in 2020, CNN Business reported.

    Other US stocks fell by a similar margin, with the Nasdaq Composite falling by 3% and the S&P 500 by 2.9%.

    Bank stocks led the decline, with Bank of America's stock value falling by 4.69%, Citigroup's by 5.28% and J.P. Morgan's by 4.15%.

    The world market is growing increasingly unstable. The Buenos Aires Stock Exchange crashed by 38% on Monday amid news of a leftist victory in primary elections, and the Argentine peso lost 11% of its value as the state bank slashed exchange rates. Chinese markets also declined by 2.6-3.3% on August 6 as a result of the ongoing trade war with the US.

    US President Donald Trump, however, took the opportunity to praise US economic performance, insisting the US was "winning" the trade war "big time."

    ​"China is not our problem, though Hong Kong is not helping," Trump tweeted Wednesday afternoon, about 40 minutes before the New York Stock Exchange closed. "Our problem is with the Fed. Raised too much & too fast. Now too slow to cut. Spread is way too much as other countries say THANK YOU to clueless Jay Powell and the Federal Reserve."

    Earlier this month, Trump demanded the Federal Reserve cut interest rates "bigger and faster, and stop their ridiculous quantitative tightening NOW."

    The purpose of cutting interest rates is to encourage investment by making loans cheaper to repay. The downside of low interest rates is their potential to cause inflation and a "liquidity trap," a situation in which interest rates are so low that they stop spurring the economy to grow and instead result in the concentration of cash in non-productive sectors of the economy such as the stock market, Sputnik noted.

    US stocks have slumped overall by nearly 7% in the last three weeks.

    Related:

    Is the Economy Roaring or is the Booming Stock Market a False Indicator?
    Bitcoin Rises to $11,000 While Stocks Plummet Amid Trade War Fears
    Bank of America Warns China's Purchases of Iranian Crude Could Trigger Oil Market Crash
    Tags:
    US-China trade war, Argentina, UK, Germany, bonds, savings, recession, NYSE, decline, US Stocks
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Models Sizzle in Swimsuits at Beach Fashion Show in Sri Lanka
    Models Sizzle in Swimsuits at Beach Fashion Show in Sri Lanka
    Enacting Endangerment
    Enacting Endangerment
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse