'I Take Responsibility' for Ethics Breach - Canadian PM Trudeau

The SNC-Lavalin scandal, which broke news earlier this year, has tarnished Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's image, cost two Canadian ministers and two senior officials their jobs and plunged his party into a dead heat with the opposition Conservatives in the polls, AFP said.

Canada's ethics watchdog slammed Trudeau on Wednesday, concluding that the Canadian prime minister has broken rules by pressuring then-attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould to settle a criminal case against engineering giant SNC-Lavalin, AFP reported.

Independent parliamentary ethics commissioner Mario Dion stressed Trudeau and his officials had wrongly sought to "exert influence over the attorney general in her decision whether to intervene in a matter relating to a criminal prosecution", AFP said Wednesday.

Canada's ex-Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould, who resigned in February, had claimed in her testimony to lawmakers that Trudeau's office had put pressure on her in order to help the SNC-Lavalin construction company avoid criminal prosecution on corruption charges, which might result in the company's ban on participating in government procurement if the firm is convicted.

The crisis around Trudeau has resulted in an uproar among Canadian lawmakers who held emergency debates on the situation earlier this year. The prime minister, in his turn, has denied allegations against him, saying that he sought to protect jobs and acted with respect to Canada's laws and institutions.

