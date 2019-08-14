Accuser of Convicted Paedophile Jeffrey Epstein Sues His Estate, Associate Ghislaine Maxwell

Billionaire and socialite Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his cell on the morning of August 10, with authorities treating the case is a suspected suicide.

Jennifer Araoz, one of the women saying she was raped and sexually assaulted by Epstein at his New York mansion while she was just 14 and 15 years old, has filed a lawsuit against his estate, Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, and three other members of Epstein's staff, who remain unnamed, a court filing has revealed.

Araoz, 32, accuses Epstein of raping her in 2002. Last month, she told NBC News that she was 'recruited' to spend time with Epstein from outside her New York City high school, and asked to perform sexual favours for the convicted paedophile.

According to Wednesday's court filing, Maxwell, a close associate of Epstein accused of 'recruiting' multiple girls, as well as other Epstein staffers had "conspired with each other to make possible and otherwise facilitate the sexual abuse and rape of [the] Plaintiff."

Trump, Clinton, Duke of York all linked to Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged recruiter Ghislaine Maxwell. pic.twitter.com/Hcg4VvFWTo — PhDCandidacyStatus (@PhDPsych2019) 10 августа 2019 г.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW