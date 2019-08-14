Some Apple Laptops Banned on Flights by US Air Regulators - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Some MacBook Pro laptops are being banned on flights in the United States amid Apple's recent statements saying that batteries in several units pose fire risks, Bloomberg reported.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told Bloomberg that it was "aware of the recalled batteries that are used in some Apple MacBook Pro laptops." The FAA added that it had already alerted US airlines about that.

This week, the ban was implemented by four airlines with cargo operations by Total Cargo Expertise (TCE).

"Please note that the 15-inch Apple MacBook Pro laptop, sold between mid-2015 to February-2017 is prohibited on board any of our mandate carriers," a coordinator with TCE operations wrote to employees.

In June, Apple released a statement, saying that some of its older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro units contain faulty batteries. These batteries may "overheat and pose a fire safety risk." The affected units were sold between September 2015 and February 2017.