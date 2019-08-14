Register
01:22 GMT +314 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Thursday, Sept. 24, 2015, photo, China's flag is displayed next to the American flag on the side of the Old Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, the day before a state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping

    US Business Community Urges Trump to Wind Down Trade War With China - Report

    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    US
    Get short URL
    262

    The US trade representative announced earlier on Tuesday that the Trump administration would delay tariffs on certain consumer goods, from 1 September to 15 December, while also removing items from the list targeting Chinese products, including "cell phones, laptop computers, video game consoles, certain toys, computer monitors."

    US President Donald Trump's move to exempt some goods scheduled for September tariffs against China is not enough of a step to ease the potential impact on American consumers, according to David French, the head of government relations for the National Retail Federation, The Hill reported Tuesday.

    "We are pleased the administration is delaying some tariffs ahead of the holiday season and acknowledging the impact on American consumers [...] Still, uncertainty for US businesses continues, and tariffs taking effect September 1 will result in higher costs for American families and slow the US economy", French said, cited by The Hill.

    The US Trade Representative said earlier that the 10 percent tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports previously announced by Trump will go into effect on 1 September as scheduled.

    Shortly after the US trade representative published its statement, Trump criticized Beijing for not keeping its promise to buy more products from US farmers.

    “As usual, China said they were going to be buying ‘big’ from our great American farmers. So far they have not done what they said. Maybe this will be different!” Trump tweeted.

    The 10-percent tariff comes in addition to the $250 billion worth Chinese goods already subject to a 25 percent tariff.

    The United States and China have been engaged in a trade war since June 2018, when Trump announced he was imposing tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese imports in a bid to balance the trade deficit. Since then, the two countries have imposed several tit-for-tat rounds of tariffs but have yet to negotiate a comprehensive trade deal.

    Earlier this month, three US Senators, in a letter, called on the Trump administration to remove proposed China tariffs on nearly 100 products because of the harmful effect they "will have on US importers, manufacturing, and the economy".

    Related:

    China Buys More Gold in De-Dollarisation Spree Amid US Trade War
    German Media Claims Russia Profits From US Trade War With China by Hoarding Gold
    Goldman Sachs Lowers Growth Forecast amid Recession Fears Due to Trade War with China
    Huawei Mulls Building 'Invincible Iron Army' to Fight US Sanctions Amid Trade War – Reports
    Tags:
    business, trade war, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Models Sizzle in Swimsuits at Beach Fashion Show in Sri Lanka
    Models Sizzle in Swimsuits at Beach Fashion Show in Sri Lanka
    Enacting Endangerment
    Enacting Endangerment
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse