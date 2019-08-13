Trump Threatens to Pull US Out of World Trade Organization

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that the United States will pull out of the World Trade Organization (WTO) if it has to after years of being mistreated by the organization.

"We will leave if we have to", Trump said during a rally in Pittsburgh. "They have been screwing us for years, and it's not going to happen any longer".

Trump has repeatedly reiterated his criticism of the the World Trade Organization, claiming that the US being disadvantaged as part of the WTO. The US president has also repeatedly called the WTO a catastrophe and a disaster for the United States.

Most recently, Trump has directed US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to secure changes at the WTO that would prevent developing countries from taking advantage or regulatory loopholes.

The White House has pointed out in a memorandum that China and many other countries style themselves as developing countries “allowing them to enjoy the benefits that come with that status and seek weaker commitments than those made by other WTO members”.

Shortly after issuing the memorandum, Trump said in a statement that the WTO is broken when the world's richest countries claim to be developing countries to avoid WTO rules and get special treatment.

