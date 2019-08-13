Register
22:20 GMT +313 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US Justice Department in Washington

    Justice Department Reshuffles Staff at Prison Where Epstein Was Held as Trump Demands Probe

    © AP Photo / Cliff Owen
    US
    Get short URL
    2151

    Earlier, US President Donald Trump said he would like to see an official investigation into the circumstances behind convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's death in a New York prison, adding that Attorney General William Barr was "doing a full investigation" into his alleged suicide.

    Two corrections officers from the New York City jail where Jeffrey Epstein allegedly killed himself on August 10 have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of two investigations into his death, with the prison's warden has been 'temporarily reassigned', the Justice Department has announced.

    In a statement released Tuesday, the department said a warden from another federal prison in upstate New York has been named acting warden of the Metropolitan Correctional Centre, where Epstein, who faced charges of running a sex trafficking ring involving minors, allegedly killed himself on Saturday.

    The department said it would take additional action involving prison personnel if "the circumstances warrant" it.

    Earlier Tuesday, CBS News reported that 'shrieking and screaming' could be heard from Epstein's cell on the morning of his death, with the 66-year-old reportedly informing guards that he believed someone wanted to kill him prior to his death. 

    President Donald Trump commented on the billionaire's death earlier in the day, saying he was "absolutely" "demanding" a "full investigation" into the circumstances of Epstein's death. Attorney General Barr lambasted the Metropolitan Correctional Centre, saying there were "serious irregularities" at the facility, and that he was "apalled" after hearing about Epstein's death.

    Prior to his arrest and conviction on one count of soliciting prostitution from a single underage girl in 2008, the Epstein, a former hedge fund manager, was considered a major mover and shaker among the US's political and cultural elite, maintaining relationships with Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, members of the Kennedy family, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, billionaires Michael Bloomberg, Richard Branson and Rupert Murdoch, and a long list of stars, singers, and other public figures.

    Epstein was arrested on multiple counts of alleged sex trafficking and abuse of minors last month, with Justice Department starting an investigation into his case in early 2019, ruling the non-prosecution agreement which followed his 2008 plea deal unconstitutional.

    DETAILS TO FOLLOW

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Models Sizzle in Swimsuits at Beach Fashion Show in Sri Lanka
    Models Sizzle in Swimsuits at Beach Fashion Show in Sri Lanka
    Tweets Over Grief
    Tweets Over Grief
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse