Register
20:48 GMT +313 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman speaks during a news conference, in New York, Monday, July 8, 2019. Federal prosecutors announced sex trafficking and conspiracy charges against wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein. Court documents unsealed Monday show Epstein is charged with creating and maintaining a network that allowed him to sexually exploit and abuse dozens of underage girls.

    'Shrieking And Screaming' Heard From Jeffrey Epstein's Cell The Morning Of His Death - Report

    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    US
    Get short URL
    3 0 0

    US billionaire and convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was found hanged in his jail cell following his removal from suicide watch on Saturday morning. This followed an assault by another inmate and Epstein himself informing guards that he believed someone wanted to murder him.

    Shrieks and screams were reportedly heard from Jeffrey Epstein's cell on the morning of his death, reports CBS news on Tuesday.

    Guards reportedly yelled "breathe, Epstein, breathe!" while attempting to revive him after discovering him hanged in his Manhattan cell.

    The report does not say however what source or sources provided this information. Sputnik cannot verify independently the report by CBS news.

    The New York Post reported that the 66-year old paedophile had hanged himself with a sheet from the top bunk of his prison cell bed.

    The source claimed that he had knelt on the ground and bent forward to strangle himself.

    Epstein was discovered at 6:30am on Saturday in the Manhattan Correctional Centre (MCC) and promptly taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

    It was also reported that not a single guard checked on Epstein for hours before he was found, despite the fact that a corrections officer was supposed to inspect him every 30 minutes due to his high status as a prisoner.

    Due to the lack of monitoring, it is unknown exactly when he committed suicide.

    According to an AP source, one of Epstein's guards was not a correctional officer.

    US General Attorney William Barr has been adamant in his complaints regarding the MCC's handling of Epstein.

    ‘"I was appalled, and indeed the whole department was, and frankly angry to learn of the MCC’s failure to adequately secure this prisoner." he said.

    Attorney General Barr declared that anyone involved with the crimes "should not rest easy" and that he would "stand for victims" in spite of Epstein’s death.

    "The victims deserve justice and they will get it."

    One alleged co-conspirator is British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who allegedly recruited underage girls for sex. Despite previously denying the accusations, she may now be willing to co-operate with authorities, according to a Daily Mail report.

    A former Florida corrections worker spoke to CBS, claiming that Epstein was "treated like a celebrity" during his time spent in county-jail following a guilty plea to charges of prostitution of a minor in 2008.

    She claimed that his cell was often left unlocked and he walked about freely throughout the prison dormitory, sometimes even completely naked.

    The Raid On Epstein's 'Pedophile Island'

    An FBI raid on the alleged sex traffickers island residence, allegedly the centre of his sex trafficking ring, took place on Monday,  following the alleged abusers death.

    The island has since become known as ‘paedophile island’ and ‘orgy island’ after revelations about Epstein's sex trafficking of young girls became public.

    Epstein was held at the MCC following an indictment which said: "over the course of many years, Jeffrey Epstein, the defendant, sexually exploited and abused dozens of girls at his homes in Manhattan, New York, and Palm Beach, Florida, among other locations."

    It was also revealed that the billionaire paedophile had a vast inner-circle of celebrities, politicians, and even royalty.

    Epstein's "black book" of contacts range from US Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump to Prince Andrew and former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair.

    Many of the individuals had flown on Epstein's plane or attended parties with him.

    However, they all have categorically denied that they knew anything regarding his criminal behaviour.

    On Sunday, President Trump retweeted a post regarding the Clinton's taking trips with Epstein.

    Related:

    FBI Agents Raid Jeffrey Epstein’s Alleged ‘Pedophile Island’ Sex Trafficking Centre (Video)
    Jeffrey Epstein Cell Suicide Method Revealed – Reports
    Jim Carrey on Jeffrey Epstein’s Death: ‘No Suicide Watch Is Murder’
    Jeffrey Epstein Dies in Prison: Will the Story Disappear With Him?
    NYC Mayor De Blasio on Jeffrey Epstein’s Death: ‘Series of Events Way Too Convenient’
    Tags:
    Bill Barr, suicide, murder, Jeffrey Epstein
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Models Sizzle in Swimsuits at Beach Fashion Show in Sri Lanka
    Models Sizzle in Swimsuits at Beach Fashion Show in Sri Lanka
    Tweets Over Grief
    Tweets Over Grief
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse