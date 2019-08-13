'Shrieking And Screaming' Heard From Jeffrey Epstein's Cell The Morning Of His Death - Report

US billionaire and convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was found hanged in his jail cell following his removal from suicide watch on Saturday morning. This followed an assault by another inmate and Epstein himself informing guards that he believed someone wanted to murder him.

Shrieks and screams were reportedly heard from Jeffrey Epstein's cell on the morning of his death, reports CBS news on Tuesday.

Guards reportedly yelled "breathe, Epstein, breathe!" while attempting to revive him after discovering him hanged in his Manhattan cell.

The report does not say however what source or sources provided this information. Sputnik cannot verify independently the report by CBS news.

The New York Post reported that the 66-year old paedophile had hanged himself with a sheet from the top bunk of his prison cell bed.

The source claimed that he had knelt on the ground and bent forward to strangle himself.

Epstein was discovered at 6:30am on Saturday in the Manhattan Correctional Centre (MCC) and promptly taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It was also reported that not a single guard checked on Epstein for hours before he was found, despite the fact that a corrections officer was supposed to inspect him every 30 minutes due to his high status as a prisoner.

Due to the lack of monitoring, it is unknown exactly when he committed suicide.

According to an AP source, one of Epstein's guards was not a correctional officer.

— Mike Balsamo (@MikeBalsamo1) August 13, 2019

US General Attorney William Barr has been adamant in his complaints regarding the MCC's handling of Epstein.

‘"I was appalled, and indeed the whole department was, and frankly angry to learn of the MCC’s failure to adequately secure this prisoner." he said.

Attorney General Barr declared that anyone involved with the crimes "should not rest easy" and that he would "stand for victims" in spite of Epstein’s death.

"The victims deserve justice and they will get it."

One alleged co-conspirator is British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who allegedly recruited underage girls for sex. Despite previously denying the accusations, she may now be willing to co-operate with authorities, according to a Daily Mail report.

A former Florida corrections worker spoke to CBS, claiming that Epstein was "treated like a celebrity" during his time spent in county-jail following a guilty plea to charges of prostitution of a minor in 2008.

She claimed that his cell was often left unlocked and he walked about freely throughout the prison dormitory, sometimes even completely naked.

The Raid On Epstein's 'Pedophile Island'

An FBI raid on the alleged sex traffickers island residence, allegedly the centre of his sex trafficking ring, took place on Monday, following the alleged abusers death.

The island has since become known as ‘paedophile island’ and ‘orgy island’ after revelations about Epstein's sex trafficking of young girls became public.

Epstein was held at the MCC following an indictment which said: "over the course of many years, Jeffrey Epstein, the defendant, sexually exploited and abused dozens of girls at his homes in Manhattan, New York, and Palm Beach, Florida, among other locations."

It was also revealed that the billionaire paedophile had a vast inner-circle of celebrities, politicians, and even royalty.

Epstein's "black book" of contacts range from US Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump to Prince Andrew and former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Many of the individuals had flown on Epstein's plane or attended parties with him.

However, they all have categorically denied that they knew anything regarding his criminal behaviour.

On Sunday, President Trump retweeted a post regarding the Clinton's taking trips with Epstein.