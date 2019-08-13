Jim Carrey on Jeffrey Epstein’s Death: ‘No Suicide Watch Is Murder’

Epstein was awaiting trial on charges of running a sex trafficking network which procured underage victims, but pleaded not guilty. His apparent suicide in prison cell over the weekend has fuelled multiple conspiracy theories.

In his latest political punch, actor Jim Carrey targeted the mysterious circumstances of Jeffrey Epstein’s death, saying that the decision to remove the disgraced financier off suicide watch was equivalent to murder.

Carrey on Monday tweeted a black-and-white cartoon drawing that shows Epstein being zapped up in a body bag, with “No suicide watch is murder” written across his forehead.

Jeffrey Epstein, 66, was found hanging by his neck in his cell on Saturday morning in the special housing unit at New York's Metropolitan Correctional Center. Authorities described his death as an “apparent suicide”.

Epstein had been separated from the general population and placed on suicide watch after he was reportedly found in his cell “in medical distress” on 23 July with apparent injuries to his neck.

However, according to several US media reports, he was no longer on suicide watch at the time of his death, and had not been checked on for several hours.

Epstein was charged in July on sex trafficking charges involving dozens of underage girls, but pleaded not guilty and was awaiting trial set for next year. He had already spend 13 months behind bars after admitting to charges of soliciting a minor for prostitution in 2008.

Given the high-profile connections Epstein had, conspiracy theories emerged as to whether the death of such an important inmate could be a deliberate murder and how the prison guards were unable to keep him under constant watch.

The FBI and the Department of Justice have both opened inquiries into his death.

Jim Carrey had earlier shared on Twitter his drawings implicating President Donald Trump and former president Bill Clinton, who are known to have been close to Epstein and were allegedly involved in his crimes.

Jeffrey Epstein had an island where VIPs allegedly exploited and abused child sex slaves. He had many rich and powerful guests there. Gosh...I hope none of them are embarrassed by the association. pic.twitter.com/oDh7GB5G47 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) February 24, 2019

Carrey once tweeted a picture of Donald Trump and Epstein alongside a crying young girl, captioned with a 2002 quote by the incumbent US president:

“I've known Jeff (Epstein) for 15 years,” Trump said back then. “Terrific guy. He's a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”

"I've known Jeff (Epstein) for 15 years. Terrific guy. He's a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side." - Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/ib4l6rXlKA — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) July 9, 2019

In July, when Epstein was slapped with the charges carrying up to 45 years in prison, Trump said they had become estranged. “I had a falling out with him a long time ago. I don’t think I’ve spoken to him for 15 years,” Trump told reporters. “I was not a fan of his.”