Trump Comments on 'Missile Explosion' in Russia, Boasts of US Having 'More Advanced Technology'

Five employees of Russian nuclear energy corporation Rosatom were killed on 8 August in the explosion that happened during tests of a liquid-propellant rocket engine at a military site in Arkhangelsk Region in northwestern Russia.

Earlier, the US-based media speculated, citing experts, that an accidental blast occurred during the alleged testing of a nuclear-powered cruise missle.

US President Donald Trump claimed Monday that the US was "learning much from the failed missile explosion in Russia".

The United States is learning much from the failed missile explosion in Russia. We have similar, though more advanced, technology. The Russian “Skyfall” explosion has people worried about the air around the facility, and far beyond. Not good! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2019

The head of Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev, confirmed on Monday that Rosatom employees who died in an explosion in Arkhangelsk Region were taking part in testing new pieces of armament, stressing that work on the weapons would be completed.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW