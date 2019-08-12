Miley Cyrus Struggles to Mend Relationship With Liam Hemsworth - Report

Miley Cyrus has broken up with Liam Hemsworth after less than a year of marriage. The couple was previously engaged in 2012 and called it off a year later. They reunited, however, in 2015, getting married December 2018.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have been struggling with various issues for months, TMZ reported, citing sources. Cyrus has reportedly pushed for therapy and has taken other steps to make their marriage work.

TMZ said, citing sources, that the celebrity couple has been separated for "months". To prove this, TMZ posted a photo of Hemsworth from June, grocery shopping without his wedding ring.

The media outlet also showed pictures of Hemsworth in Australia with his brother Chris, where he "looks sad". According to the TMZ, the reason for his alleged bad mood could be the break up with Cyrus.

The TMZ media outlet also posted photos of Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter, where the two celebrities see each other at poolside in Lake Como. According to media reports, this happened after Cyrus attempted to save her relationship with Hemsworth.

Meanwhile, Cyrus and Carter did not get together until after their respective splits, TMZ reported, citing sources as alleged evidence to support their claims.