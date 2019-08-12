Donald Trump’s journey to the Hamptons to raise funds for his 2020 presidential campaign entered the spotlight after one of the fundraiser’s organisers, Stephen Ross, faced a boycott of his companies, Equinox and Soul Cycle, by celebrities due to his support for the US president.

Donald Trump mimicked Japanese and Korean accents when speaking about his diplomatic progress during a recent fundraising event in the Hamptons, the New York Post reports.

While speaking about relations with one of the US’ key allies in Asia, South Korea, the president reportedly praised televisions made in the country and its thriving economy. He reportedly proceeded to say, “So why are we paying for their defence? They've got to pay”. He is said to have boasted about how South Korean President Moon Jae-in caved in during negotiations, mimicking his accent.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is another leader that Trump impersonated, according to the report. Trump purportedly imitated a Japanese accent as he reminisced about their trade tariff negotiations.

According to the report, this marked the fundraiser in building company owner Joe Farrell’s home in the Hamptons. The other event was hosted by Equinox owner Stephen Ross, who faced public backlash before the event took place, with celebrities boycotting his high-profile gyms over his backing of Donald Trump. Despite the uproar, the president scooped up some $12million for his 2020 election campaign and the Republican Party.

While the president has weighed in on the scandal involving Ross on Twitter and supported him, neither Trump nor the White House has commented on the alleged remarks at Farrell’s fundraiser.