Register
12:46 GMT +312 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US financier Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry

    Epstein Kept 'Meticulous' Diary Full of Secrets of His Powerful Friends as 'Insurance', Media Claims

    © REUTERS / Handout
    US
    Get short URL
    Zara Muradyan
    240

    Jeffrey Epstein apparently committed suicide in his New York jail cell on 10 August — just hours after unsealed court documents named some of the world's famous and powerful people as allegedly being involved in his purported child sex trafficking scheme.

    The alleged secrets of Jeffrey Epstein's friends could haunt them even after his death as the disgraced American financier is said to have kept a personal diary detailing his interactions with the rich and famous, including UK Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite and media heiress, as an "insurance policy", The Mirror speculated, citing unnamed sources.

    "All Jeff ever had he bought, including his friends. He used his wealth to buy buddies and then bestow his money on those he courted. Jeff knew his relationships with the rich and famous brought him protection. He kept a diary in meticulous detail in case he ever needed it. One former congressman said there are a lot of people 'breathing a huge sigh of relief' now Jeff is dead. They should hold their breath for a long time to come. It ain't over", one source said.

    The claim follows reports that court documents from the sex trafficking trial of Epstein revealed that Prince Andrew was named in a 2015 lawsuit, in which the plaintiff, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, alleged that the son of Queen Elizabeth II groped her when she was a minor at the financier's New York mansion.

    Prince Andrew is seen with Virginia Roberts during a visit to New York with Andrew's friend and alleged pimp Jeffrey Epstein
    Prince Andrew is seen with Virginia Roberts during a visit to New York with Andrew's friend and alleged "pimp" Jeffrey Epstein

    Giuffre sued Maxwell, who was accused of being the "madame" for Epstein's professed underage girl sex trafficking ring, and claimed that she was used as a "sex slave" to perform acts with multiple famous men, including the Duke of York.

    Buckingham Palace has dismissed "any suggestion of impropriety with underage minors" as "categorically untrue", saying that the case relates to legal proceedings in the United States, "to which The Duke of York is not a party".

    Prince Andrew, who's eighth in line to the British throne, wasn't charged with anything back in 2015.

    The case was settled out of court two years later, but documents still state "an undisputed fact that multiple witnesses deposed in this case" have testified that Maxwell "operated as convicted paedophile Epstein's procurer of underage girls".

    Epstein's 'Apparent Suicide'

    Jeffrey Epstein was found hanged in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in Lower Manhattan, where he was detained pending trial on child sex trafficking charges, on Friday night.

    US Attorney General William Barr has ordered the FBI and the Federal Inspector to investigate his "apparent suicide" since it happened just days after he was taken off suicide watch. New York City's chief coroner, meanwhile, is convinced that the billionaire took his own life, but is waiting for the results of the autopsy.

    The timing of Epstein's suicide and mysterious circumstances surrounding his death, including reports that prison guards failed to follow procedure and check on inmates every 30 minutes the night he killed himself, has given rise to multiple conspiracy theories, including suggestions that the financier believed someone had tried to kill him.

    NEW YORK, NY - JULY 08: US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman announces charges against Jeffery Epstein on July 8, 2019 in New York City.
    © AFP 2019 / STEPHANIE KEITH/Getty Images
    NEW YORK, NY - JULY 08: US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman announces charges against Jeffery Epstein on July 8, 2019 in New York City.

    His apparent suicide came three weeks after he was found unresponsive in his prison cell with mysterious marks on his neck. It was not immediately clear whether they were self-inflicted, or he was assaulted in his cell, but he was reportedly put on suicide watch until 29 July.

    The convicted sex offender was arrested on 6 July over numerous allegations of sex trafficking underage girls in the early 2000s at his New York and Florida estates. The 66-year-old, who served a 13-month jail term on prostitution-related charges involving minors in 2008, pleaded not guilty.

    Tags:
    Sex Trafficking, prison, secrets, diary, suicide, jail, Prince Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Riding High: President Putin on Bike at Annual Motorcycle Show in Sevastopol
    Tweets Over Grief
    Tweets Over Grief
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse