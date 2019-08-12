Police Arrest Nearly 100 Protesters After They Shut Down Highway During Anti-ICE Demonstration

Nearly 100 protestors were arrested Saturday during a demonstration outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office in New York City, where they shut down part of a major highway.

Protestors sat down and linked arms in the middle of the West Side Highway near 26th Street, getting in the way of traffic in both directions, Fox 5 reported. Some of them were holding signs that read "Abolish ICE" and "Close the camps."

“We are protesting the camps at the border and the children being separated from their parents,” Miriam Bernstein told WLNY-TV, adding that the protest location was chosen because ICE has offices nearby.

There were 103 arrests at the Abolish ICE protest yesterday shutting down the west side highway. ICE agents in this bldg offered scholarships to immigrants and then arrested them! #closethecamps #AbolishICE pic.twitter.com/4BPRpXU0Jm — Sandi Bachom (@sandibachom) August 11, 2019

Photos: Nearly 100 people were arrested at a protest Saturday in New York City calling for the shutdown of ICE in an action organized by @CosechaMovement, with others joining in solidarity. 📷 by Sue Brisk#ShutDownICE pic.twitter.com/rVKoxSRUns — The Indypendent (@TheIndypendent) August 11, 2019

Due to protest, all lanes of the West Side Highway are closed at West 26th Street in both directions in Manhattan. Consider alt routes. Multilingual & ASL link: https://t.co/KVVnlbeL5T. — NYCEM - Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) August 10, 2019

​The highway appeared to be shut down for about an hour before the lanes were reopened. The arrested were charged with disorderly conduct and released.