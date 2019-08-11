Register
22:53 GMT +311 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US financier Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry

    No Way Epstein Could Have Organised His Suicide Himself, Former Teflon Don's Associate Says

    © REUTERS / Handout
    US
    Get short URL
    Tim Korso
    3101

    Jeffrey Epstein, a 66-year-old financier who was accused of organising child sex trafficking and assaulting over 30 underage girls, was found dead in the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in Lower Manhattan on 9 August. Conflicting reports indicate that he could have been on suicide watch at the time.

    Lewis Kasman, a former close confidant of late famous mob boss John Gotti (also known as Teflon Don), said in an interview with the New York Post that there was no way that Jeffrey Epstein could have committed suicide by himself without external assistance in the Metropolitan Correctional Centre (MCC), citing constant camera surveillance of prisoners that would have detected such an attempt.

    Kasman, who regularly visited Gotti in the MCC in 1992, revealed that despite the strict conditions and surveillance, prisoners with money could afford things that others couldn't.

    "That facility for years had issues of corruption, with correction officers bringing in food or cellphones for wealthy people", he said.

    The late mobster's confidant argued that Epstein could have organised his suicide by paying a hefty sum to a corrupt officer in the prison.

    "If he killed himself someone had to have helped him [...]Someone had to give [Epstein] the equipment to kill himself and he had to pay for it dearly", Kasman said.

    To further substantiate his theory that Epstein could have received external help, Kasman recalled information that he received from an unnamed source that US Attorney General William Barr had allegedly visited the MCC in secret after Epstein was found unconscious in his cell after, something which is believed by some to have been his first, unsuccessful, suicide attempt.

    The accused financier reportedly had marks around his neck after the incident and was allegedly put on suicide watch. Despite this, he managed to end his own life on 10 August in his cell. According to a report by The New York Times, citing an anonymous source, Epstein was taken off suicide watch on 29 July.

    Jeffrey Epstein, left, and his attorney Martin Weinberg listen during a bail hearing in federal court
    © AP Photo / Elizabeth Williams
    Jeffrey Epstein, left, and his attorney Martin Weinberg listen during a bail hearing in federal court

    His apparent suicide has generated numerous conspiracy theories, ranging from Epstein receiving assistance in killing himself to being outright murdered. Several US politicians have already demanded that a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to his demise be launched.

    Jeffrey Epstein was accused of organising the sex trafficking of underage girls for wealthy and famous clients and of assaulting over 30 girls himself. Epstein pleaded not guilty to the charges, for which he would have faced up to 45 years in prison if convicted.

    Related:

    UK’s Prince Andrew Accused of Groping Minor at Epstein Mansion - Court Docs (Photo)
    Accused Sex Trafficker Jeffrey Epstein Reportedly Hangs Himself in Jail, FBI Probing His Suicide
    No Suicide Watch, Camera Malfunctions: Epstein’s ‘Apparent Suicide’ Provokes Conspiracy Theories
    Queen Elizabeth’s Son Might Be Dragged Deeper Into Epstein Probe After Sex Offender’s Death – Report
    Epstein's Cell Wasn't Checked Properly the Night He Died, Media Claims as Conspiracy Theories Thrive
    Tags:
    Jeffrey Epstein, prisoner, US, suicide
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Riding High: President Putin on Bike at Annual Motorcycle Show in Sevastopol
    Tweets Over Grief
    Tweets Over Grief
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse