'Don't Go To Walmart Next Week': Police Detain Florida Man Over Shooting Threat Amid El Paso Tragedy

According to police in Florida, the man was arrested over an online threat posted on Facebook on 6 August, just three days after a deadly shooting in a Walmart in El Paso, Texas that left 22 people dead and more than 20 wounded.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has arrested a 26-year-old Richard Clayton over a controversial post on Facebook that he published in the aftermath of the deadly El Paso shooting in Texas.

In his post on 6 August, Clayton wrote: "3 more days of probation left then I get my AR-15 back. Don’t go to Walmart next week".

The police stated that they apprehended the man on Friday. He is being accused of intimidation and is currently in jail.

"It seems that Clayton is a supporter of the white supremacism ideology; he used to publish threats on Facebook several times using fake accounts", ABC quoted Florida law enforcement officials as saying.

At least 22 people were killed and more than 20 wounded after a gunman opened fire in a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, last week. Less than 24 hours later, a gunman killed nine people and wounded 27 others in a separate shooting in Dayton, Ohio.

21-year-old Patrick Crusius admitted to investigators that he carried out the shooting at the El Paso Walmart and was intent on specifically targeting Mexicans.