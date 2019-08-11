Trump Mocks Biden on Twitter After Another Gaffe – But Misstates His Quote

US President Donald Trump has tried to seize on Biden's well-publicized gaffes to make the case that he isn't fit to lead the country, yet ended up incorrectly switching the places of “facts” and “truth” in the Democratic frontrunner’s quote.

On Saturday, Trump suggested that Biden isn’t “mentally fit to be president,” right after saying that the former vice president said “we believe in facts, not truth.”

Joe Biden just said, “We believe in facts, not truth.” Does anybody really believe he is mentally fit to be president? We are “playing” in a very big and complicated world. Joe doesn’t have a clue! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2019

The Tweet appears to refer to Biden's speech on Thursday at the Iowa State Fair when he said: “We choose science over fiction. We choose truth over facts,” yet intentionally or not, the US President chose to reverse “truth” and “facts” in the sentence.

The criticism came after Biden told a crowd on Thursday that "poor kids were just as bright and talented as white kids." After a very brief pause, Biden quickly continued speaking, adding: “Wealthy kids, black kids, Asian kids.” The Democratic candidate also mistakenly said that he was vice president at the time of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, although he was not a White House official at that time. A campaign official told Bloomberg that Biden was thinking of the December 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown.