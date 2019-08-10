US Unfreezes Foreign Aid Packages Amid Pressure From Both Sides of Aisle - Report

The funds were previously frozen in order to scrutinise how they were being used. In a separate move, Washington suspended financial aid to El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras, citing these countries' inability to curb ongoing illegal migration to the US.

After having examined their use, the US Office of Management and Budget has unfrozen several foreign aid packages that hadn’t been allocated for any purpose and are set to expire on 30 September, Politico reported, citing an anonymous senior administration official.

"After receiving the requested information last night and having reviewed it, these funds are now available", the anonymous official said.

The report comes in the wake of pressure from members of Congress, on both sides of the aisle, who sent a letter to the Trump administration regarding their concerns that it might have been trying to recall the funds, which could still be used to support international peacekeeping operations, fight drug trafficking, and provide medical aid to other countries.

"We write to express our deep concern regarding reports that for the second year in a row, the administration has paused end of the fiscal year obligations and may be preparing a rescission package that would cancel over $4 billion in funding vital for American foreign policy", the letter read.

In a separate move, Washington suspended financial aid to El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras on 17 June. According to US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus, the suspension came in response to the inability of these countries' governments to curb the illegal migration that led to thousands of immigrants trying to enter the US via the Mexico border.

Around $40 million of this aid will reportedly be redirected to support self-proclaimed interim President of Venezuela Juan Guaido in his bid to oust democratically elected President Nicolas Maduro.