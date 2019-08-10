Trump Says ‘Hollywood is Racist’, Blasts It for ‘Very Dangerous Movies’

US President Donald Trump slammed the entertainment industry on Friday, blaming popular culture for pushing "dangerous" movies on society and stating that "Hollywood is racist."

Trump suggested that Hollywood target the elites, noting that “the elites are people they go after in many cases,” adding that the Hollywood “is really terrible”.

“You talk about racist, Hollywood is racist," he continued. "What they’re doing with the kind of movies they’re putting out is actually very dangerous for our country. What Hollywood is doing is a tremendous disservice to our country.”

The president's remarks about Hollywood may have been a reference to growing conservative outrage over the impending release of "The Hunt," a movie that reportedly shows Trump supporters being hunted by liberals who refer to their captives as "deplorables," following a nickname given to some Trump supporters by 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. The promos for the film does not directly show liberals hunting conservatives yet it does appear to be about a group of rich people hunting human beings.

Trump had been critical about Hollywood on Twitter as well, tweeting that Hollywood liberals “are the true racists, and are very bad for our country,” adding that they create “their own violence, and then try to blame others.”

....to inflame and cause chaos. They create their own violence, and then try to blame others. They are the true Racists, and are very bad for our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2019

