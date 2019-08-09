Register
01:28 GMT +310 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    This March 16, 2017, file photo released by the Bannock County Sheriff's Office shows a cyanide device in Pocatello, Idaho, The cyanide device, called M-44, is spring-activated and shoots poison that is meant to kill predators. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has taken an initial step to reauthorize a predator-killing poison that injured a boy in eastern Idaho and killed his dog. The federal agency on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, announced an interim decision involving sodium cyanide that's used in M-44s.

    Trump Administration Green-Lights Use of Cyanide Bombs to Combat Wild Animals

    © AP Photo/ Bannock County Sheriffs Office
    US
    Get short URL
    5129

    The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently announced that it would, on an interim basis, allow the continued use of chemical M-44 devices in an effort to protect farmers’ livestock from wild animals.

    The spring-powered devices, which are used by officials to trap wild animals with bait before spraying sodium cyanide into their mouths, have been used to kill coyotes, foxes and various other wildlife since they were first introduced in the early 1960s.

    State agencies in South Dakota, Wyoming, Montana, Texas and New Mexico, along with Wildlife Services, a division within the US Department of Agriculture, are the bodies authorized to use M-44 devices in the US.

    The EPA’s decision comes months after the agency proposed reauthorizing the use of the chemical traps in late 2018 and allowed for a period in which the public could submit their comments on the matter. However, during the assessment period, some 99.9% of the responses were in support of the device’s ban, according to the Center for Biological Diversity.

    The public’s opposition to the continued use of the devices did not go unnoticed by the agency. In its assessment, the EPA stated it had received an “overwhelming majority of comments” in addition to some 200,000 letters that outlined people’s reasoning for supporting a ban of the product.

    However, rather than appeasing the public and discontinuing M-44 devices completely, the EPA has instead updated its rules to include the banning of M-44 traps within 100 feet of a public road or pathway. Additionally, the agency still requires warning signs to be posted within 15 feet of the devices and that families living within a half-mile of any such device to be notified.

    A final decision regarding the device’s continued use isn’t expected until after Wildlife Services submits its report on the traps, which is required to be submitted no later than December 2021. 

    “Cyanide traps are indiscriminate killers that can’t be used safely by anyone, anywhere,” Collette Adkins, carnivore conservation director at the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a statement. 

    “We’re fighting for a permanent nationwide ban, which is the only way to protect people, pets and imperiled wildlife from this poison.”

    In 2018, the device gained national attention when an Idaho family sued the US government for more than $150,000 after an M-44 trap injured their son and killed their dog in March 2017. In turn, the US government rejected claims they were liable for the incident and subsequently called for the lawsuit to be dismissed. Local media reports indicate that the family was never informed that the device had been placed near their home.

    Related:

    Watchdogs Urge EPA to Complete Coal Reuse Study
    Mike Pompeo Returns to North Korea; Scott Pruitt Resigns from EPA
    US Judge Overrules Trump's EPA in Banning Neurotoxic Pesticide
    ‘Rotten’ Math: EPA Wants to Let Power Plants Pump Mercury Into Air Again
    EPA Says ‘Not Necessary’ for Coal Plants to Comply With Mercury Limits
    Tags:
    wildlife, US, EPA, Environmental Protection Agency
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 3-9 August
    This Week in Pictures: 3-9 August
    Tweets Over Grief
    Tweets Over Grief
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse