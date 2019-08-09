The United States and China have been engaged in a trade war since June 2018, when US President Donald Trump stated that he was imposing tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese imports in a bid to balance the trade deficit.

US President Donald Trump has said that Washington is "not ready" to make a trade deal with Beijing.

Trump said that China wants to do something on trade, but he's not ready to do anything yet. The US president continued by saying that Washington would not do business with Huawei, but that this could change if there is a US-China trade deal.

The statement comes amid reports about a decrease in US-Chinese trade of 13.4 percent in the first seven months of 2019, totalling $308 billion amid unabated trade tensions between the two economies. The decline comes against the background of ongoing negotiations to resolve trade disagreements between the world’s two largest economies.

In August, Trump announced that Washington would impose an additional 10 percent tariff on $300 billion of Chinese goods effective 1 September, adding that he looks forward to continuing the negotiations for reaching a comprehensive trade agreement.

Since June 2018, China and the US have imposed several rounds of tit-for-tat tariffs, escalating the trade dispute.