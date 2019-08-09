NRA Accuses Democrats of Seeking to Politicise El Paso, Dayton Mass Shootings

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US National Rifle Association (NRA) condemned Democrats for pushing gun control reform, envisaging expanding background checks, saying that "aspiring presidential candidates" intend to politicise recent massacres in Texas and Ohio.

"There are many factors that contribute to these tragedies. There are no soundbite solutions to this problem. Rather, a number of thoughtful steps must be taken to achieve positive outcomes. Unfortunately, aspiring presidential candidates immediately took to the airwaves this past weekend to politicize these tragedies, and to demonize the NRA and its 5 million law-abiding members", the association wrote on Twitter.

At the same time, the NRA noted that expanding background checks would not help to avoid such situations, saying that this was rhetoric for "billionaire activists and campaign rallies."

"It is not enough anymore to simply say that 'we need more background checks.' Considering both suspects in El Paso and Dayton passed them, that is rhetoric for billionaire activists and campaign rallies – not a call for constructive progress. The vast majority of gun sales, including internet and gun show sales, are already subject to background checks. In fact, none of the current background-check proposals would have prevented these tragedies," the NRA said.

US President Donald Trump has said he is in favour of background checks and has already scheduled meetings with members of Congress on the issue. He also promised to bring up the topic of an assault rifle ban in his talks with lawmakers.

© AFP 2019 / Karen BLEIER A wall of Colt M4 Carbines in various configurations are displayed at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Annual Meetings and Exhibits on April 14, 2012 in St. Louis, Missouri

Democratic lawmakers are urging Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to bring to the floor the bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019, which would prohibit most person-to-person firearm transfers unless a background check can be completed.

On Saturday, 22 people were killed and more than 20 wounded after a gunman opened fire in a Walmart shopping centre in El Paso, Texas.

The suspect was identified by police as Patrick Crusius, a 21-year-old white supremacist. Less than 24 hours later, a gunman on Sunday killed nine people and wounded 27 others in a separate shooting in Dayton, Ohio. Police said they neutralised the shooter, identified as 24-year-old Conner Betts, in less than a minute.