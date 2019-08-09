Confusion as Biden Urges Audience to ‘Choose Truth Over Facts' at Iowa State Fair

The former vice president Joe Biden’s travails appeared to continue on Thursday as he seemed to mix up his words during a speech to fairgoers.

“We choose science over fiction,” Biden, the Democratic presidential primary frontrunner said. “We choose truth over facts,” yet he gave no indication as to what he was reaching for.

Oops: Biden says “we choose truth over facts” pic.twitter.com/bkohPsOmJC — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) August 8, 2019

The mishap came just days after the candidate misstated the locations of mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, while speaking to donors at a high-dollar fundraiser in San Diego. Biden referred to the shootings as “the tragic events in Houston today and also in Michigan the day before," but later corrected himself, confusing Houston for El Paso and Michigan for Ohio.

Such mistakes are common among the candidates, as the US President Donald Trump, seeking re-election in 2020, also misnamed the location of one of the mass shootings that rocked the nation over the weekend – referring to Toledo instead of Dayton – during a speech in which he condemned the "monstrous evil" that left at least 30 dead.

Biden also has had other missteps during his campaign. In May, the former vice president confused former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, who left office in 1990, with then-Prime Minister Theresa May.