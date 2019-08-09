Trump Nominates National Counterterrorism Center Director Joseph Maguire as New Acting DNI

In a Thursday tweet, President Trump informed the public that retired US Navy Vice Admiral Joseph Maguire would be replacing replacing Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats in the interim.
I am pleased to inform you that the Honorable Joseph Maguire, current Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, will be named Acting Director of National Intelligence, effective August 15th. Admiral Maguire has a long and distinguished....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 8, 2019
In late July, Trump announced Coats, who notably disagreed with him on matters relating to Russia, China and Iran, would be leaving office on August 15. Coats has served as director of National Intelligence since Trump took office in 2017.
